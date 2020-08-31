Grout, Spartans win Black Hills Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Grout and Spearfish came away with titles Monday at the Black Hills Invitational boys' golf tournament at Boulder Canyon Country Club.

Grout finished with a 77, two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Alec Humke of Rapid City Stevens and third-place finisher Alex Duran of Rapid City Central, who both shot a 79.

Grout had a consistent 39 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine.

Carter Gordon of Pierre placed fourth with an 80, followed by Jakob Codwellader of Stevens at 81.

As a team, the Spartans finished with a 324, four strokes ahead of Stevens. Central was third at 342, followed by Pierre at 353, Sturgis at 401 and Douglas at 458.

The Black Hills Conference teams will be in Hot Springs Tuesday for the Pre-Region meet, while Stevens and Central will host Douglas and Sturgis Thursday at Meadowbrook.

Black Hills Invitational

Boulder Canyon Country Club

Team Scorecards

1. Spearfish 324, 2. Rapid City Stevens 328, 3. Rapid City Central 342, 4. Pierre 353, 5. Sturgis 401, 6. Douglas 458.

Individual Scorecards