Grout, Spartans win Black Hills Invite
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Sam Grout and Spearfish came away with titles Monday at the Black Hills Invitational boys' golf tournament at Boulder Canyon Country Club.

Grout finished with a 77, two strokes ahead of second-place finisher Alec Humke of Rapid City Stevens and third-place finisher Alex Duran of Rapid City Central, who both shot a 79.

Grout had a consistent 39 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine.

Carter Gordon of Pierre placed fourth with an 80, followed by Jakob Codwellader of Stevens at 81.

As a team, the Spartans finished with a 324, four strokes ahead of Stevens. Central was third at 342, followed by Pierre at 353, Sturgis at 401 and Douglas at 458.

The Black Hills Conference teams will be in Hot Springs Tuesday for the Pre-Region meet, while Stevens and Central will host Douglas and Sturgis Thursday at Meadowbrook.

Black Hills Invitational

Boulder Canyon Country Club

Team Scorecards

1. Spearfish 324, 2. Rapid City Stevens 328, 3. Rapid City Central 342, 4. Pierre 353, 5. Sturgis 401, 6. Douglas 458.

Individual Scorecards

1. Sam Grout, Spearfish 39-38--77

2. Alec Humke, RCS 41-38--79

3. Alex Duran, RCC 39-40--79

4. Carter Gordon, Pierre 40-40--80

5. Jakob Codwellader, RCS 43-38--81

6. Dane Burghduff, Spearfish 43-39--82

7. Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish 40-42--82

8. Jack Hight, Spearfish 39-44--83

9. Nick Sliper, RCS 40-44--84

10. Sam Lesselyong, RCS, 39-45 84

