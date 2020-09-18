Grout tied for 2nd at Mitchell Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Falls O'Gorman won a tight three-team race for the top at the Mitchell Invitational Friday at Lakewood Golf Course.

The Knights finished with a 303, one stroke ahead of both Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg.

Spearfish placed sixth in the 15-team field with a 327, while Rapid City Stevens was ninth at 334, Rapid City Central 13th at 359 and Sturgis 15th at 411.

Jack Eggerbraaten of Roosevelt won the individual medalist honors with a 70, one stroke ahead of Luke Honner of Lincoln and Sam Grout of Spearfish.

Lance Christensen of Little Wound finished in a tie for fifth place with a 73, while Jonah Swartz led Stevens as he tied for 15th at 77. Alex Duran tied for 17th with a 78.

Area Class Aa golfers will next see action Sept. 28-29 at the West River Challenge at Boulder Canyon and Meadowbrook and then compete in the Rapid City tournament Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Meadowbrook, Arrowhead and the Elks.

The state tournament is set for Oct. 5-6 at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

High School Girls Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1