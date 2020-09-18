Grout tied for 2nd at Mitchell Invite

Sioux Falls O'Gorman won a tight three-team race for the top at the Mitchell Invitational Friday at Lakewood Golf Course.
The Knights finished with a 303, one stroke ahead of both Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg.
Spearfish placed sixth in the 15-team field with a 327, while Rapid City Stevens was ninth at 334, Rapid City Central 13th at 359 and Sturgis 15th at 411.
Jack Eggerbraaten of Roosevelt won the individual medalist honors with a 70, one stroke ahead of Luke Honner of Lincoln and Sam Grout of Spearfish.
Lance Christensen of Little Wound finished in a tie for fifth place with a 73, while Jonah Swartz led Stevens as he tied for 15th at 77. Alex Duran tied for 17th with a 78.
Area Class Aa golfers will next see action Sept. 28-29 at the West River Challenge at Boulder Canyon and Meadowbrook and then compete in the Rapid City tournament Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Meadowbrook, Arrowhead and the Elks.
The state tournament is set for Oct. 5-6 at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
High School Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 1
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, ABERDEEN RONCALLI 0: The Raiders rolled in their two matches Friday, dropping just one match.
Stevens' six singles players — Vanessa Wittenberg, Ali Scott, Anna Mueller, Abby Sherrill, Julia Wiedmeier and Peyton Ogle — all went 2-0, while the doubles teams off Wittenberg and Scott, and Emma Thurness and Weidmeier won both their matches as well.
Sherill and Ogle dropped their first match against Aberdeen Central before beating Aberdeen Roncalli in their second.
Football
HARDING COUNTY 48, HILL CITY 0: The Ranchers jumped out to a 34-0 lead at halftime to run past the Rangers Friday night in Buffalo.
Cayden Long ran for three touchdowns, while Callan Long and Keegan Hett both ran for two scores.
Callan Long ran for 159 yards on nine carries and Cayden Long added 67 yards on seven rushes. As a team, Harding County had 373 yards of total offense.
For Hill City, Austin Groven had 21 yards on 15 carries and Tanner Davis 18 yards on 11 rushes.
The Harding County defense held the Rangers to 37 yards of total offense.
Harding County, 2-2, is at Dupree Friday, while Hill City, hosts Newell.
ST. THOMAS MORE 41, SPEARFISH 7: The Cavaliers rolled to a big first-half lead and ran past the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available.
STM, 3-1, takes on Aberdeen Roncalli Friday in Fort Pierre, while Spearfish, 0-4, is at Pierre.
LYMAN 46, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 20: The Raiders pulled away in the second half to stop the Comets Friday night at Hart Ranch.
Lyman led just 16-14 at halftime but outscored Rapid City Christian 30-6 in the second half.
No other information was made available.
Lyman, 3-1, hosts Jones County/White River Friday and Rapid City Christian, 0-4, hosts Edgemont.
