Growing pains to continue in Lakota Tech's 2nd year as a program

As might be expected of a first-year football program at a brand new high school, Lakota Tech in Pine Ridge underwent substantial growing pains during the 2021 season, experiencing an 0-8 record while failing to qualify for the Class 11A playoffs.

The program will undergo more change in 2022 as first-year coach Josh Homer takes over the program.

“This is my first year, and I literally walked into the building for the third time ever on (Aug. 8),” Homer said with a chuckle on Friday. “But I think it’s a great situation to grow from, though there are a lot of growing pains as we get to know each other and figure out who we are and how we can work together.”

Despite having a still young 2022 roster dotted with sophomores and juniors, a number of standouts from last year’s squad do return.

“We have seven or eight seniors coming back, and we’ve had a couple of transfers as well,” said Homer, who brings experience to the program, having served as an assistant coach in Virginia for 13 years. “As for numbers, it’s changing every day. We live in a real rural community and some of the kids, the younger kids especially, don’t have a ride if they can’t drive. Once school starts that might change a little bit, but for now we are just under 30 (players)."

Perhaps most notable among the returnees is senior Quincy Means (5-foot-10, 163 pounds), an all-purpose offensive threat last season who led the team in both passing (52.8 completion percentage) and rushing (96.4 yards per game).

“Quincy is back this year, and we are definitely giving him a really good look since he has the experience we need,” Homer said. “Quincy was kind of an all-around player last year. We can put him at wide receiver, we can put him at running back, quarterback and on the defense. We are really looking forward to what he can bring to the table.”

Other returnees to watch include leading receiver, sophomore Dominic Ghost Bear, leading tackler junior Kaden Steele and down lineman Michael Yankton (6-foot-5, 225 pounds), the team leader in sacks who will be joined in the trenches by seniors Cheyhem Cortier (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and Richard Ross (5-foot-11, 250 pounds).

Homer noted that team speed appears to be one of the strengths of this year’s squad, and with that, is looking at implementing an open-style of football. At least in the early going.

“Right now, we are looking at more of an open formation system and spreading it out because we have a lot of speed,” Homer said. “But I’m not a pigeon-hole person. I want to do what my kids can do best.”

That best may hinge upon how successfully Coach Homer is able to instill a winning attitude upon a relatively young team that is still a win away from a first ever team victory.

“When you are starting a program, it’s hard to get that commitment and that’s what I’m looking for,” Homer said. “I will be committed to them and am hoping to see them committed to us and our goal of building a good foundation of trust, commitment and family. We have the numbers and we have the talent but that’s not what always wins, it’s what you do between your ears that wins a lot.”

As for what would constitute a successful second season after a winless initial 2021 campaign that saw a number of games called early due to the mercy rule, Homer chose not to place the emphasis upon games won, but rather competitiveness. The willingness to endure the hard lumps inherent to building a winning tradition from scratch.

“There are many ways that you can compete,” Homer said. “One of our goals is to finish games. We want to be there, to finish all of those quarters. That can be difficult since we are going against experienced teams that believe in themselves. We have a really athletically talented group of individuals that can compete at this level. It’s just going to take a lot of heart, desire and the mindset to get there. Whether we can put that all together this season will be the question.”

Sat, Aug. 27 - vs. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andres Central/Dakota Christian

(at Red Cloud Indian School)

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Hot Springs

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Chamberlain (at Red Cloud Indian School)

Fri, Sept. 16 - at Hill City

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Rapid City Christian

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Belle Fourche (at Ferguson Field, Deadwood)

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. Dakota Valley

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Lead-Deadwood

Thu, Oct. 20 - vs. Beresford