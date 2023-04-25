A guardrail replacement project will begin on U.S. Highway 18 near Hot Springs on Friday, April 28.

The westbound outside lane, west of Hot Springs, on Highway 18 will be closed for the duration of the project. Motorists will move through the work zone in a two-way traffic configuration.

This project consists of removing and replacing the shoulder, guardrail, curb and gutter.

The prime contractor on the $500,000 project is Hilt Construction Inc. from Rapid City.

The anticipated completion date for this project is Friday, June 30.