Habitat seeks public input on proposed $10 million housing campaign

“We’re going to lean heavily on the outcome of the study to give us guidance to help set our expectations and the best time to launch (the campaign),” he said.

The cost of new housing includes purchasing land, he said. Habitat hopes to devote $7.4 million of the $10 million capital campaign to acquiring land and building new homes in Rapid City and Box Elder.

“Our desire is to purchase larger parcels of land so we may build homes in mixed income settings. This is what we did to establish our Garfield development in Rapid City, a strategy which proved successful,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity’s core program is geared toward providing affordable housing for people who earn less than 70% of the area’s median income, Engmann said. However, rising housing costs mean many people who exceed Habitat’s income guideline struggle to find affordable housing.

Homes, especially lower-priced homes, are in demand and rapidly increasing in value in Rapid City, Engmann said.

“We have seen Habitat homes (increase in value) 30% in one year … the same house in a very similar neighborhood,” he said. “The average increase is about 18%, but the more affordable homes are going up (in value) faster because there’s more competition.”