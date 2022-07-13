Haedyn Haas and Davonte Ross to play in Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase

Two area high school athletes are set to participate in the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and Sunday at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Red Cloud High School's Haedyn Haas and Lakota Tech High School's Davonte Ross received invitations to play in the showcase that features the top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent.

A pro-style workout kicks off the weekend on Saturday followed by the showcase game on Sunday.

“The reach of this event will extend beyond Braves Country as we welcome the top Native American student-athletes from across North America to hone and highlight their skills with Major League alumni and college and Major League scouts," Derek Schiller, President and CEO, Atlanta Braves. "Created to provide a unique and unforgettable opportunity for these athletes, this event is another example of our longstanding commitment to our Native American partners and friends.”

The 7G Foundation, a group of entrepreneurs, coaches and tribal leaders dedicated to providing opportunities to further opportunities for Natives in education, athletics and culture is sponsoring the event.

“7G greatly appreciates our partnership with the Atlanta Braves on the Native All-Star Showcase," said Bennae Calac, President and Founder, 7G Foundation. "This is another opportunity to recognize young athletes throughout Indian Country and help them reach the next level.”

Scouts from the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee, Georgia State University, Savannah State University, South Georgia State College, Mercer University, and Emory University will be in attendance.

Former Major League Baseball players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams.