Haiar, Fortune punch tickets to nationals

The old adage that “it ain’t over till it’s over” popularized by baseball great Yogi Berra often seems trite, a throw away line when a situation seems desperate. Until, that is, someone once again proves that long odds are not always insurmountable.
Lizzie Haiar, a recent Rapid City Stevens graduate, did just that at the 2021 South Dakota High School State Finals Rodeo in Ft. Pierre on Wednesday capping off a dominant performance in the girls cutting event by winning the short go, earning a gold buckle and punching a ticket to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska in mid-July.
“It wasn’t expected as coming in with 22 points was kind of rough,” said Haiar who came into the state finals sitting in 12th place in the event. “There were a lot of girls that came in with 30 points, and I knew I would have to win a round to have a shot at the short go to possibly make it to nationals. Fortunately, it all worked out well. I had a lot of help and I rode a really good horse.”
Haiar counted on a big effort in her first trip to the pen on Tuesday if she were to close out her prep career by earning a first trip to the National finals.
Haiar accomplished that goal with flying colors winning the first round. And then following up with subsequent wins in the second round and short go.
“That first win definitely fueled my fire a little bit, gave us a good start, and it worked out really good from there,” Haiar added. “I haven’t been to the Nationals before so this is a big deal for me.”
Wall’s Carter Fortune followed a somewhat similar script en route to the boys' cutting gold buckle on Wednesday. Tied for fifth coming into Ft. Pierre, the rising senior followed up two third-place finishes in the long rounds with a win in the short go to slip past Trey Fuller of Faith (81.5-78.0) in year end points, an aggregate of points earned during the season and in the state finals.
“Everything kind of went my way. I avoided a big mistake that would have put me down. And in the short go, I knew I couldn’t mess up and just had to do what I knew we could,” said Fortune, who will be making a first-time appearance at Nationals as well. “I think it will be a fun experience, a chance to meet new people.”
Cadell Brunsch of Pine Ridge was also a first day winner on Wednesday, claiming the reigned cow horse gold buckle.
In Thursday’s earning morning performance, Cooper Filipek, the defending champion in bareback and two-time National Finals qualifier, opened the full event proceedings with a 65-point ride, an effort that eventually finished third in the first round behind current points leader Chase Yellowhawk (Blunt, 74-point ride) and Kashton Ford (Sturgis, 70 points).
“When I drew the horse, I talked to the owner and from what he told me, I knew he was an old saddle bronc horse coming to bareback,” said Filipek, who transferred to New Underwood from Rapid City Central for his senior season. “I have one more perf to go, and hopefully I can do good in the average the rest of the week. Out of all the years I have rodeoed, this is the most competitive group I’ve seen. We have three or four guys who are pretty good, and it will be a challenge to win the saddle this year.”
Landry Haugen served notice on Thursday that the Sturgis Brown sophomore remains the girl to beat in barrel racing. Haugen, the defending champion and current event leader, posted the quickest spin through the cloverleaf recording a 15.810-second run to win the first round.
In addition, Haugen retained her overall lead in pole bending with a second-place finish (20.860) behind Thursday’s first round winner Tommie Martin (Hayes, 20.644).
Layni Stevens, Miller High School and a National Finals qualifier last year, moved to the top of the year-end leaderboard in goat tying by virtue of a first round win posting a 6.95-second run.
Mason Moody (Letcher) extended his overall lead in bull riding winning Thursday’s first round with a 78-point effort in the morning performance. Colome’s Riley Shippy, a 2020 National Finals qualifier placed second in the round with a 76-point trip.
Other first round winners included; Breakaway roping, Saydee Heath (Colome, 2.99-seconds); saddle bronc, Ridge Ward (Martin, 75-points); steer wrestling, Quinn Moon (Creighton, 4.35 seconds); tie-down roping, Rafe Wientjes (Onida, 9.95 seconds) and team roping, T. Merrill (Wall) and Cade Hammerstrom (New Underwood), 7.63 seconds.