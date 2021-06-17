Haiar, Fortune punch tickets to nationals

Wall’s Carter Fortune followed a somewhat similar script en route to the boys' cutting gold buckle on Wednesday. Tied for fifth coming into Ft. Pierre, the rising senior followed up two third-place finishes in the long rounds with a win in the short go to slip past Trey Fuller of Faith (81.5-78.0) in year end points, an aggregate of points earned during the season and in the state finals.

“Everything kind of went my way. I avoided a big mistake that would have put me down. And in the short go, I knew I couldn’t mess up and just had to do what I knew we could,” said Fortune, who will be making a first-time appearance at Nationals as well. “I think it will be a fun experience, a chance to meet new people.”

Cadell Brunsch of Pine Ridge was also a first day winner on Wednesday, claiming the reigned cow horse gold buckle.

In Thursday’s earning morning performance, Cooper Filipek, the defending champion in bareback and two-time National Finals qualifier, opened the full event proceedings with a 65-point ride, an effort that eventually finished third in the first round behind current points leader Chase Yellowhawk (Blunt, 74-point ride) and Kashton Ford (Sturgis, 70 points).