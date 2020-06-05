Hail storm pummels the Black Hills; more severe weather expected Saturday

“We did have building damage at our three Denny Menholt stores, but we were able to clean it up last night. It happened right at our normal closing time, so it didn’t affect our business hours. We are open and operating normally. We took as many of our vehicles inside as we could during the storm, but some of them were damaged at all three stores. Toyota was able to get all its new vehicles in, so no new vehicles were damaged at Toyota,” said Krista Morrison, director of marketing and communications for the Denny Menholt Auto Group stores in Rapid City.