Hailey Uhre, Simeon Binrbaum open season with big wins for Stevens

"That was good for me because there will be a few races like that this season," she said. "I'm feeling confident, but I am just going to keep getting better. This was a hard course, and good times are coming."

Uhre said they had a good summer training season which will help their strength in 2021.

"I think our JV team is going to be strong too and our varsity has trained the entire summer. We're looking real good," she said. "If we train well and race well, I think we can walk away with a state title. That is going to be a lot of work and a lot of commitment from the team, but I think we can do it."

Individually, Uhre, who was ninth at state last season, said she would like to place in the Top 5, if not higher.

"Sioux Falls has some good girls, some of the best in the region, so if I can walk away with a Top 3, I would be happy, but if I get better than that I would be really pleased," she said.

Birnbaum also had a nice win, but not as easily, as he finished in 16:47.66, just head of Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish in 16:53.10.

Stevens teammates Alex Otton (17:14.53) and Grady Loos (17:30.88) were third and fourth respectively, with Gage Grohs of Custer placing fifth in 17:31.92.