Hailey Uhre, Simeon Birnbaum open season with big wins for Stevens

It was a strong opening day for the Rapid City Stevens cross country teams, as the Raiders captured both individual titles Friday in the Douglas Early Bird at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
Stevens also placed four in the top 10 in both boys' and girls' divisions.
Leading the way for the Raiders were Hailey Uhre and Simeon Birnbaum, the top returners from last season. Both feel the Raiders can run away with it this season if things fall in place.
Uhre finished in as time of 19 minutes, 23.52 seconds, well ahead of teammates Brionna Holso in 19:46.50 and Gracie Uhre in 19:52.89.
Abby Cutler of Hill City placed fourth in 19:58.03 and Custer teammates Ramsey Karim were fifth (20:02.13) and sixth (20:06.77) respectively.
"I think we did better than I expected us to do," Uhre said. "We were one, two and three. That was really awesome for us. I think it is going to build a lot of confidence for our team as we go into the future."
Competing the Top 10 were Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud in seventh place, followed by Anna Bernhardt of Shanley (Fargo, N.D.), Eva Studt of Custer and Sierra Hopp of Stevens.
Hailey Uhre said she wanted to get out with the lead pack and see how she felt running that pace.
"It turned out I was comfortable in that pace, so I just kind of led that pack and eventually everybody kind of dropped and I got the lead at my own pace," she said.
"That was good for me because there will be a few races like that this season," she said. "I'm feeling confident, but I am just going to keep getting better. This was a hard course, and good times are coming."
Uhre said they had a good summer training season which will help their strength in 2021.
"I think our JV team is going to be strong too and our varsity has trained the entire summer. We're looking real good," she said. "If we train well and race well, I think we can walk away with a state title. That is going to be a lot of work and a lot of commitment from the team, but I think we can do it."
Individually, Uhre, who was ninth at state last season, said she would like to place in the Top 5, if not higher.
"Sioux Falls has some good girls, some of the best in the region, so if I can walk away with a Top 3, I would be happy, but if I get better than that I would be really pleased," she said.
Birnbaum also had a nice win, but not as easily, as he finished in 16:47.66, just head of Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish in 16:53.10.
Stevens teammates Alex Otton (17:14.53) and Grady Loos (17:30.88) were third and fourth respectively, with Gage Grohs of Custer placing fifth in 17:31.92.
"I wasn't sure about the competition. I was expecting Sawyer (Clarkson) from Belle Fourche to be here, but he didn't show, so I knew it was going to be me, Keenan and Alex Otten, my teammate, battling it out," Birnbaum said.
Birnbaum, who closed last year's cross country season with a fifth-place finish at the state meet, hung back in the pack that included Urdiales, and then made his move with about 800 meters to go.
"Me and Keenan, we don't like to lead," he said. "With it being a bit windy out here, it gives us more incentive to it behind people. This race isn't about time or anything, it is about position, so we were all fine going a little slow."
Rounding out the Top 10 were Deron Graf, Ty Petrocco and Morgan Papenfuss, all of Sturgis, with Caden Sietsema of Stevens in ninth place and Luke Rupert of Hill City in 10th place.
Next up for Birnbaum is in Sioux Falls with the Nike Cross Regional Preview. He said that should set him up for the actual preview that Nike puts on. The ultimate goal is to get to nationals."
Birnbaum said he got off to a strong start this past summer with his training, but suffered some foot problems and a slight ankle sprain. He's now back where he needs to be.
"I'm getting right back into it now," he said. "But overall the summer was really good."
As a team, he said he expects a lot out of himself and his teammates.
"A lot of the JV guys stepped up and ran all summer," he said. "Our varsity guys put in the work. I don't see why we shouldn't contend for a state title. I think it will be a really good year."