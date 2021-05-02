 Skip to main content
Haleigh Timmer named 2021 Miss Basketball
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Thomas More standout Haleigh Timmer was named 2021 Miss Basketball on Sunday by Hansen Anderson Basketball.

The honor is awarded annually based on voting from South Dakota coaches.

Timmer, who will play collegiately for South Dakota State next season, led the Cavaliers to a 22-3 record in her senior campaign by scoring 20.5 points per game and shooting 58.9% from the floor, while adding 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

Her scoring total puts her second all-time at STM, and was a member of the Cavaliers' 2017 and 2018 Class A state championship teams. She earned three Class A First-Team All-State selections, including being named Class A Player Of The Year in March, and is a two-time Gatorade Player Of The Year nominee. She also collected three state titles competing in track and field, and set a course and school record while winning a state title in cross-country.

Timmer is a four-year Honor Roll student, ranked fifth in her class with a 4.04 GPA. 

"Dedicated is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Haleigh and her time at St. Thomas More; she is a model of what every young girl should want to be as a high school basketball player," St. Thomas More girls basketball head coach Brandon Kandolin said. "Haleigh works above and beyond when it comes to making her game better. She doesn't shy away from a challenge and accepts pressure, but always keeps her team in mind.

She has great size, strength and quickness that you put with an incredible scoring stroke and you have a top player in any program. Haleigh was a determined player in which failure was not an option.”

matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

