HALL: Hope, not fear: Unity, not division

Let’s approach the coming election with hope, not fear.
Between 2008 and 2016, when we were told that President Obama was coming for our guns, gun sales rose by over 150%. He never tried, not once in eight years, to take our guns. The “caravan” that was coming for us in 2018 did not, despite repeated warnings, bring crime and terror to our southern border. It brought people looking for a better life. The ads currently running tell us that our families won’t be safe under the other guy. We won’t be able to defend ourselves because, once again, they’ll come for our guns. Don’t believe it this time. Don’t let fear push us apart.
Let’s await the results of the election with hope, not anger. The world is not coming apart at the seams. True, we are in the middle of an uncontrolled pandemic, which is stressing our businesses, our schools and our collective psyche, but we will come through it. With competent leadership, we can—and will—manage the coronavirus well enough to avoid catastrophic losses, needless deaths.
People say they are worried about rioting in the streets. Really? Some angry people have caused significant damage in several cities, but the vast majority of people who are protesting across the country are peaceful. They’re asking for what should be a simple thing: to be treated the same as everybody else. We can give them that, can’t we? They are people, just like we are, who want the same things for their kids that we want for ours: a good life, the reasonable expectation of a decent education and a job that will pay the bills. Somebody to love. A safe place to live and reliable transportation.
We, as a people, know in our hearts that our way of life will survive, no matter the results of the election. We have a long way to go in some areas: homelessness, racial equality, a living wage and, especially, climate change. But our farmers and ranchers will grow the things we need, and hopefully our trade policies will support them enough that prices for their commodities will come back up. And no matter the national or state politics, the deer that live among us will bear fawns next spring, cattle and buffalo will calve. Ducks, geese and cranes will again fly north. It will rain and snow, sometimes unpredictably.
And hopefully, our leaders will seek to unite rather than divide us. We’re all in this together. Let’s all begin to act like it.
Karen Hall is the Chair of the Pennington County Democratic Party.
