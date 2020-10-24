HALL: Hope, not fear: Unity, not division

Let’s approach the coming election with hope, not fear.

Between 2008 and 2016, when we were told that President Obama was coming for our guns, gun sales rose by over 150%. He never tried, not once in eight years, to take our guns. The “caravan” that was coming for us in 2018 did not, despite repeated warnings, bring crime and terror to our southern border. It brought people looking for a better life. The ads currently running tell us that our families won’t be safe under the other guy. We won’t be able to defend ourselves because, once again, they’ll come for our guns. Don’t believe it this time. Don’t let fear push us apart.

Let’s await the results of the election with hope, not anger. The world is not coming apart at the seams. True, we are in the middle of an uncontrolled pandemic, which is stressing our businesses, our schools and our collective psyche, but we will come through it. With competent leadership, we can—and will—manage the coronavirus well enough to avoid catastrophic losses, needless deaths.