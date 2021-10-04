Hancock advances as RC Christian sits 2nd at Class A state tournament

“I want to play well and yes, it is a little stressful to know you are capable of that and want to do the same,” Hancock said. “You see in every big sporting event that everyone is capable of winning and it’s just a matter of who’s showing up on a certain day.

I’d like to think I’m on top of my game, but I’ve always had a hard time with confidence, so I try to show up in every match not overlooking whoever I’m playing. But I do feel confident in the work that I’ve put in to get me to this point, and when things get a little tough I try to bank on that.”

Other Lady Comets earning spots in Tuesday morning’s semis included Beckloff in Flight 2 singles after earning a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sylvie Mortimer of St. Thomas More, Zeah Ryherd, a 6-3, 6-2 victor over Kara Weiss of Pierre, in Flight 3, Riley Geyer, a 1-6, 6-2, 10-7 winner over Katherine Kretchman of Aberdeen Roncalli in Flight 5 and Allison Hill, who topped Ellie Lounsbery of Sioux Falls Christian 6-2, 6-0 in Flight 6.

The doubles pairing of Ryherd/Hill advanced to the semis in Flight 3 doubles as well.