Hancock advances as RC Christian sits 2nd at Class A state tournament

SIOUX FALLS — Rapid City Christian avoided major pitfalls in Monday’s opening day play in the 2021 Class A girls state tennis tournament at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls, as Comets advanced to the semifinal round in five of six singles flights and in two of three doubles flights.
The strong opening day performance placed Rapid City Christian (266) second in the team standings behind Mitchell, the two-time defending state champion (300). Yankton (254.5), Pierre (235) and a surprising St. Thomas More squad (193.5) round out the top five after Round 1.
Ella Hancock, the top seed and defending state champion in Flight 1 singles, sparked the Lady Comet charge, easily advancing to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Madison’s Evelyn Graham in the quarterfinals. She then teamed up with fellow senior Hannah Beckloff to earn a spot in the Flight 1 doubles semifinal round.
“I kind of got the schedule mixed up and thought we were playing the singles semifinals today and was ready to play early, and then didn’t, so it was kind of a long day.” Hancock said with a laugh. “But the first and second matches are the most important to advance to the championship round, and so that makes me feel better.”
With the final rounds taking place Tuesday, perhaps there will be a little bit of pressure associated with coming in as the defending champion.
“I want to play well and yes, it is a little stressful to know you are capable of that and want to do the same,” Hancock said. “You see in every big sporting event that everyone is capable of winning and it’s just a matter of who’s showing up on a certain day.
I’d like to think I’m on top of my game, but I’ve always had a hard time with confidence, so I try to show up in every match not overlooking whoever I’m playing. But I do feel confident in the work that I’ve put in to get me to this point, and when things get a little tough I try to bank on that.”
Other Lady Comets earning spots in Tuesday morning’s semis included Beckloff in Flight 2 singles after earning a 6-1, 6-4 win over Sylvie Mortimer of St. Thomas More, Zeah Ryherd, a 6-3, 6-2 victor over Kara Weiss of Pierre, in Flight 3, Riley Geyer, a 1-6, 6-2, 10-7 winner over Katherine Kretchman of Aberdeen Roncalli in Flight 5 and Allison Hill, who topped Ellie Lounsbery of Sioux Falls Christian 6-2, 6-0 in Flight 6.
The doubles pairing of Ryherd/Hill advanced to the semis in Flight 3 doubles as well.
“Our girls in five flights of singles advanced into the championship round and our one and two doubles, which is great,” Rapid City Christian coach Teresa Postma said. “We were matching up with different teams throughout the whole season, including a lot of Sioux Falls teams, and as I told the girls, it’s just preparation for State and great for us to practice against quality opponents. And with that, I think we are peaking at the right time.”
Improving upon the team’s second place finish last season will be a difficult task, however, as Mitchell is once again utilizing the formula that has allowed the squad to claim back-to-back championships: impressive depth from top to bottom.
The Kernels demonstrated the same on Monday as all six singles players and the three doubles teams advancing to Tuesday’s semifinals. Among them, the top seeds in Flights 3-6 in singles and Flights 2 and 3 in doubles.
“We survived and avoided any upset losses, and that’s kind of what Day 1 of a state tournament is all about,” Mitchell coach Pat Moller said. “The semifinals are crucial and tomorrow separates the contenders from the pretenders. Our girls have worked hard all years to give themselves a shot at this, and will have an opportunity tomorrow to go out and compete against the best of the class.
We saw a lot of teams play very well against us during the season, and when you are the favorites, you have to expect that.”
In addition to Mitchell and Rapid City Christian, Yankton remains a team title contender as well as the Gazelles feature considerable strength in the larger producing top flights in both singles and doubles.
Among the better performances on Monday was an upset victory turned in by St. Thomas More junior Katelyn Denholm, who advanced to the semis in Flight 4 singles and followed it up by teaming up with eighth grader Sylvie Mortimer to pull off one of the bigger upsets on the day in Flight 2 doubles.
Seeded sixth in the flight, the Cavalier duo knocked off the No. 3 seed via a comeback 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 victory to set up a meeting with No. 2 Yankton on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s final day of the Class A state tournament kicks off at 7 a.m. Mountain Time with championship singles semifinal matches at McKennan Park (Flights 1-3) and Kuehn Park (Flights 4-6). The singles championships at both locations are slated for approximately 9:15 a.m. with the doubles finals to follow at approximately 12:30 p.m.