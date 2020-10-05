Hancock, RC Christian show solid performances on Day 1 of state tennis

“I like to get up and get it done, that’s my type of attitude with it, but I’m thankful to be able to have a little bit more juice than she had,” Hancock said. “Stressing out about this takes a lot of physical energy out of you, but it was good. I’m thankful for a bye.”

Christian’s Julia Anderson and Mia Shankle also had first-round byes. They were met with little resistance in the quarterfinals of their flights, and made the needed adjustments when winds reaching over 20 miles per hour flared up during their second sets.

Anderson, the No. 2 seed in the second flight, overcame the wind and a slight injury to score a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spearfish’s Silvee McCoy to book a semifinal matchup with Mitchell’s Olivia Huber, the No. 3 seed.

“The wind was tricky, and I strained something in my back, so I wasn’t moving well, but it was alright. I just tried to stay consistent and keep the ball in play,” she said. “For me, hitting winners isn’t a great strategy because I tend to overhit them and lose more points off of them. If the wind is going (from right to left), I’ll try to hit it to the opposite corner so that the wind will keep it in, and then I have a lot more margin for error if I don’t make a mistake and don’t hit it squarely on my racket.”