Hancock, RC Christian show solid performances on Day 1 of state tennis

Rapid City Christian’s Ella Hancock shook off early nerves Monday to grab a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the quarterfinals of singles flight No. 1 at the Class A State Tennis Tournament at Sioux Park.
In the team competition, Mitchell leads the field with 336 points, to 329 for Rapid City Christian.
“It was rough at the start but I figured it out in the end,” Hancock said. “You can let your nerves get the best of you for sure, so I think I let that happen, but once I remembered that it's a gift to be here and to enjoy the moment, I loosened up.”
Hancock, the top seed in the top draw, had her serve broken by Lennox’s Ally Hanlon via a double-fault to go down 2-1 in the opening set. She immediately broke back, however, and grabbed four straight games to claim the set. She continued to dominate in the second, losing just one more game en route to a straight-sets win.
“When I let stuff like that get to me, it just makes my play worse and I’ll just keep messing up,” she said of the double-fault. “So it’s good to just restart and realize that one game is not going to be the end of the world if you get the next one.”
Hancock received a first-round bye and played just the one match while her opponent earned a straight-sets victory in Round 1 earlier in the day. The Lady Comet junior will take on fourth-seeded Emma Dahloff of Vermillion in the semifinals Tuesday morning. The championship match is also scheduled to take place later in the day.
“I like to get up and get it done, that’s my type of attitude with it, but I’m thankful to be able to have a little bit more juice than she had,” Hancock said. “Stressing out about this takes a lot of physical energy out of you, but it was good. I’m thankful for a bye.”
Christian’s Julia Anderson and Mia Shankle also had first-round byes. They were met with little resistance in the quarterfinals of their flights, and made the needed adjustments when winds reaching over 20 miles per hour flared up during their second sets.
Anderson, the No. 2 seed in the second flight, overcame the wind and a slight injury to score a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spearfish’s Silvee McCoy to book a semifinal matchup with Mitchell’s Olivia Huber, the No. 3 seed.
“The wind was tricky, and I strained something in my back, so I wasn’t moving well, but it was alright. I just tried to stay consistent and keep the ball in play,” she said. “For me, hitting winners isn’t a great strategy because I tend to overhit them and lose more points off of them. If the wind is going (from right to left), I’ll try to hit it to the opposite corner so that the wind will keep it in, and then I have a lot more margin for error if I don’t make a mistake and don’t hit it squarely on my racket.”
Shankle didn’t let the gusts or her own mind get in the way of her match, a solid 6-1, 6-1 victory over Annika Barnett of Vermillion in the third flight. Shankle, the No. 3 seed, will play No. 2 Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F. Riggs in the semis.
“It was just a matter of keeping my head. I pray in between my points, just thanking God for my mental game,” she said. “We practice in the wind a lot, and the courts are usually positioned so it’s coming in directly toward you or away from you. It’s just a matter of knowing what the wind’s doing, watching the ball and being strategic with that in knowing what shots you can make on what sides.”
The bottom three flights of the state tournament were conducted at the Parkview Tennis Courts, where Hannah Beckloff, the No. 6 seed in the fourth flight, collected a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the first round before upending No. 3 Alexis Ninneman of Milbank in the quarterfinals. She’ll match up with No. 2 Jocelyn Corrales of Peirre T.F. Riggs in the semifinals.
Zeah Ryherd picked up a bye in the first round of the fifth flight as the No. 2 seed, and beat Elizabeth Heinen of Huron 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to earn a semifinal meeting with Yankton’s Addison Gordon, the No. 6 seed.
Ciera Crawford also chipped in points for her squad after losing her opening-round match as the No. 8 seed to No. 9 Kasey Hanson of Vermillion in the sixth flight, but edged No. 7 Katherine Kretchman of Aberdeen Roncalli 11-9 in the quarterfinal round of the consolation draw.
Hancock and Anderson also teamed up as RC Christian’s top doubles team and swiftly defeated Lauren Gillis and Nora Krajewski of Yankton 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the first flight before booking their spot in the championship with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Atlanta Stahle and Amber Moller of Mitchell. They play No. 3 Hallie Haskell and Ali Muller of Aberdeen Roncalli in the final.
Shankle and Beckloff, the No. 2 seed in the second flight, battled a tough quarterfinal opponent in Carissa Ott and and Marlee Shorter for a 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory before getting past No. 3 seed Alexis Ninneman and Jenna Johnson of Milbank 6-1, 6-1. They’ll battle top-seeded Olivia Huber and Kiersten Bathke in the final.
Ryherd and Crawford were seeded fifth in the third and final doubles flight and overcame a one-set deficit to get past No. 4 Elizabeth Heinen and Say Ma of Huron 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 before falling in straight sets to top-seeded Delaney Degen and Julia Platt of Mitchell 6-2, 6-1.
SPEARFISH
Delaney Ensor of flight No. 5 came back from a set down to beat Raley Haskell of Aberdeen Roncalli in a 10-point, third-set tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-3, 10-2 in the first round before falling in straight sets to top-seeded Kiersten Bathke of Mitchell.
Along with her first-round win over Emma Jury, McCoy gave the Spartans points by defeating Bethany Engelhart of Huron 10-2 in a 10-game pro-set in the quarterfinals of the consolation draw of flight No. 2, after her loss to Anderson, and will take the court again in the consolation finals for a chance at a fifth place finish.
In doubles, Anna Engen and McCoy got past first-round opponents Evelyn Graham and Emily Van Liere of Madison 6-4, 6-1 in the first flight before falling to the Aberdeen Roncalli team of Haskell and Muller 4-6, 6-0, 6-10. They also beat Huron’s Audrey Rubish and Bethany Engelhart 10-8 in the final round of the consolation draw.
Ensor teamed up with Rebeccah Anglin in the third doubles flight and won a pair of matches, knocking out Ellen Boomgarden and Lizzy Buehner of Lennox 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, and beating Aubrey Fraasch and Hope Karels of Milbank 10-8 in their first consolation match after losing to the flight’s top-seeded team in the quarterfinals.
Spearfish collected 86.5 points on Day 1, good for ninth place out of 11 teams.
