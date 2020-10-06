Hancock takes top flight as RC Christian finishes second at state tennis

Ella Hancock’s journey to redemption reached its destination Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Park.
The Rapid City Christian junior had all strokes working against Milbank’s Halli Essington, claiming the first 11 games of the match en route to a dominating 6-0, 6-1 victory in the championship of the top flight at the Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament, a year after losing in the final round.
“I was hoping to back up my season this year, and that’s what I did, so it’s a victory for sure,” Hancock said. “I was too tired to have nerves. I was just exhausted. I love Halli, she’s an amazing girl, so the whole match was just a joy to play.”
Hancock completed her title run without dropping more than two games in a set and lost just seven total games among her three matches. She also beat Emma Dahlhoff of Vermillion 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals earlier in the day.
“Ella’s just such a great athlete overall, and she always works very hard,” Lady Comets head coach Teresa Postma said. “She wants it, she really pursues it and she knows what she wants and she knows how to get there, so I’m really proud of her for being able to do that.”
Hancock teamed with Julia Anderson to capture the Lady Comets' second title of the tournament when they won the No. 1 doubles title, beating Aberdeen Roncalli’s Hallie Haskell and Ali Muller 6-3, 6-4.
With Christian trailing Mitchell in the team standings for most of the event, Hancock’s singles win moved her squad into the lead. The Kernels went on to secure six individual titles, however, to capture the team championship by 59 points, leaving the Lady Comets with a second-place finish out of 11 schools.
“I think our team has far exceeded the expectations that I had going into it,” Postma said. “I knew that we had a strong team and we were well-prepared going into it, and I think that, according to our seeds and some of the points we accrued, things kind of fell where they did, but I’m very very pleased with how competitive our program has been able to be.”
Several other players made significant contributions to Rapid City Christian’s point total, such as Zeah Ryherd, who got past Yankton’s Addison Gordon 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the fifth flight before falling in straight sets to top-seeded Kiersten Bathke of Mitchell in the finals.
“She’s kind of the dark horse of our team,” Postma said. “So for her to get second, I was really really happy for her.”
After losing a three-set battle, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, to Olivia Huber of Mitchell in the semifinals of the second flight, senior Julia Anderson got back to work and blanked Ali Muller of Aberdeen Roncalli 10-0 in the third place match.
“I just realized that it’s going to go how it’s going to go. She earned it. She played really well,” Anderson said of her semifinal match. “I was sad for a little bit, but my team needed me, so I just had to get back out there and just keep going.”
Senior Mia Shankle also shook off a 4-6, 7-6 (0), 3-6 loss to Pierre's Marlee Shorter in the semis and defeated Bianca Medina of Huron 10-5 to claim third place in the third flight.
Cierra Crawford rounded out the Lady Comets’ singles performances with 10-7 and 10-1 victories in the final two rounds of the sixth flight consolidation draw.
Also in doubles play, Shankle and Hannah Beckloff lost in the finals of the second flight to Mitchell, and Ryherd and Crawford ended in fourth place in flight No. 3 after falling to Pierre in the third-place match.
“I think when they knew they were close, they were pretty excited about the possibility of getting first because we didn’t anticipate that. That wasn’t really one of those goals we had in mind. We just wanted to play well,” Postman of her squad. “Overall, our program is just so spot on, and they were the best prepared team that we’ve brought to the table so far.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!