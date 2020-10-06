Hancock takes top flight as RC Christian finishes second at state tennis

With Christian trailing Mitchell in the team standings for most of the event, Hancock’s singles win moved her squad into the lead. The Kernels went on to secure six individual titles, however, to capture the team championship by 59 points, leaving the Lady Comets with a second-place finish out of 11 schools.

“I think our team has far exceeded the expectations that I had going into it,” Postma said. “I knew that we had a strong team and we were well-prepared going into it, and I think that, according to our seeds and some of the points we accrued, things kind of fell where they did, but I’m very very pleased with how competitive our program has been able to be.”

Several other players made significant contributions to Rapid City Christian’s point total, such as Zeah Ryherd, who got past Yankton’s Addison Gordon 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the fifth flight before falling in straight sets to top-seeded Kiersten Bathke of Mitchell in the finals.

“She’s kind of the dark horse of our team,” Postma said. “So for her to get second, I was really really happy for her.”