Hancock takes top flight as RC Christian finishes second at state tennis
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Hancock takes top flight as RC Christian finishes second at state tennis

  • Updated
Ella Hancock’s journey to redemption reached its destination Tuesday afternoon at Sioux Park.

The Rapid City Christian junior had all strokes working against Milbank’s Halli Essington, claiming the first 11 games of the match en route to a dominating 6-0, 6-1 victory in the championship of the top flight at the Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament, a year after losing in the final round. 

“I was hoping to back up my season this year, and that’s what I did, so it’s a victory for sure,” Hancock said. “I was too tired to have nerves. I was just exhausted. I love Halli, she’s an amazing girl, so the whole match was just a joy to play.”    

Tennis Tournament

Ella Hancock of Rapid City Christian runs to return the ball against Halli Essington of Milbank at the 2020 Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Hancock completed her title run without dropping more than two games in a set and lost just seven total games among her three matches. She also beat Emma Dahlhoff of Vermillion 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals earlier in the day.   

“Ella’s just such a great athlete overall, and she always works very hard,” Lady Comets head coach Teresa Postma said. “She wants it, she really pursues it and she knows what she wants and she knows how to get there, so I’m really proud of her for being able to do that.”

Hancock teamed with Julia Anderson to capture the Lady Comets' second title of the tournament when they won the No. 1 doubles title, beating Aberdeen Roncalli’s Hallie Haskell and Ali Muller 6-3, 6-4.

With Christian trailing Mitchell in the team standings for most of the event, Hancock’s singles win moved her squad into the lead. The Kernels went on to secure six individual titles, however, to capture the team championship by 59 points, leaving the Lady Comets with a second-place finish out of 11 schools. 

“I think our team has far exceeded the expectations that I had going into it,” Postma said. “I knew that we had a strong team and we were well-prepared going into it, and I think that, according to our seeds and some of the points we accrued, things kind of fell where they did, but I’m very very pleased with how competitive our program has been able to be.”

Several other players made significant contributions to Rapid City Christian’s point total, such as Zeah Ryherd, who got past Yankton’s Addison Gordon 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the fifth flight before falling in straight sets to top-seeded Kiersten Bathke of Mitchell in the finals. 

“She’s kind of the dark horse of our team,” Postma said. “So for her to get second, I was really really happy for her.”

After losing a three-set battle, 4-6, 6-4, 1-6, to Olivia Huber of Mitchell in the semifinals of the second flight, senior Julia Anderson got back to work and blanked Ali Muller of Aberdeen Roncalli 10-0 in the third place match.

“I just realized that it’s going to go how it’s going to go. She earned it. She played really well,” Anderson said of her semifinal match. “I was sad for a little bit, but my team needed me, so I just had to get back out there and just keep going.”     

Tennis Tournament

Rapid City Christian's Julia Anderson returns the ball against Ali Muller of Aberdeen Roncalli during the third place match of the second flight at the 2020 Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Senior Mia Shankle also shook off a 4-6, 7-6 (0), 3-6 loss to Pierre's Marlee Shorter in the semis and defeated Bianca Medina of Huron 10-5 to claim third place in the third flight.

Cierra Crawford rounded out the Lady Comets’ singles performances with 10-7 and 10-1 victories in the final two rounds of the sixth flight consolidation draw.

Tennis Tournament

Mia Shankle of Rapid City Christian returns the ball during the 2020 Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Also in doubles play, Shankle and Hannah Beckloff lost in the finals of the second flight to Mitchell, and Ryherd and Crawford ended in fourth place in flight No. 3 after falling to Pierre in the third-place match.    

Tennis Tournament

Mia Shankle embraces Hannah Beckloff, both of Rapid City Christian, during the flight No. 2 doubles championship against Mitchell at the 2020 Class A Girls Tennis State Tournament on Tuesday at Sioux Park. Mitchell earned a 6-0, 6-3 win against Rapid City Christian.

“I think when they knew they were close, they were pretty excited about the possibility of getting first because we didn’t anticipate that. That wasn’t really one of those goals we had in mind. We just wanted to play well,” Postman of her squad. “Overall, our program is just so spot on, and they were the best prepared team that we’ve brought to the table so far.”

matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

State A Tennis

Team scores: 1, Mitchell, 499; 2, RC Christian, 440; 3, Pierre, 300; 4, Milbank, 264; 5, Yankton, 239; 6, Huron, 226; 7, Aberdeen Roncalli, 211; 8, Vermillion, 142.5; 9, Spearfish, 86.5; 10, Lennox, 33.5; 11, Madison, 33.

SINGLES

FLIGHT 1

Semifinals

1-Ella Hancock (RCH) def. 4-Emma Dahlhoff (VER), 6-1, 6-2

2-Halli Essington (MIL) def. 3-Atlanta Stahle (MIT), 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-3

Placement matches

1st: 1-Ella Hancock (RCH) def. 2-Halli Essington (MIL), 6-0, 6-1

3rd: 4-Emma Dahlhoff (VER) def. 3-Atlanta Stahle (MIT), 10-1

5th: 5-Hallie Haskell (ABR) def. 6-Audrey Rubish (HUR), 10-7

FLIGHT 2

Semifinals

1-Nora Krajewski (YAN) def. 5-Ali Muller (ABR), 6-2, 6-3

3-Olivia Huber (MIT) def. 2-Julia Anderson (RCH), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Placement matches

1st: 3-Olivia Huber (MIT) def. 1-Nora Krajewski (YAN), 6-4, 6-3

3rd: 2-Julia Anderson (RCH) def. 5-Ali Muller (ABR), 10-0

5th: 4-Hattie Muellenbach (MIL) def. 6-Sydney Tedrow (PIE), 10-6

FLIGHT 3

Semifinals

1-Amber Moller (MIT) def. 4-Bianca Medina (HUR), 6-3, 6-2

2-Marlee Shorter (PIE) def. 3-Mia Shankle (RCH), 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-3

Placement matches

1st: 2-Marlee Shorter (PIE) def. 1-Amber Moller (MIT), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

3rd: 3-Mia Shankle (RCH) def. 4-Bianca Medina (HUR), 10-5

5th: 7-Jemini Cantalope (ABR) def. 5-Jenna Johnson (MIL), 10-6

FLIGHT 4

Semifinals

1-Julia Platt (MIT) def. 5-Sabrina Krajewski (YAN), 6-3, 6-4

2-Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. 6-Hannah Beckloff (RCH), 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-3

Placement matches

1st: 1-Julia Platt (MIT) def. 2-Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 6-0, 6-4

3rd: 5-Sabrina Krajewski (YAN) def. 6-Hannah Beckloff (RCH), 10-1

5th: 3-Alexis Ninneman (MIL) def. 4-AnneClaire Rubish (HUR), 11-9

FLIGHT 5

Semifinals

1-Kiersten Bathke (MIT) def. 4-Kourtney Walti (PIE), 6-1, 6-2

2-Zeah Ryherd (RCH) def. 6-Addison Gordon (YAN), 6-3, 6-4

Placement matches

1st: 1-Kiersten Bathke (MIT) def. 2-Zeah Ryherd (RCH), 6-3, 6-1

3rd: 4-Kourtney Walti (PIE) def. 6-Addison Gordon (YAN), 10-3

5th: 3-Abby Hanson (VER) def. 5-Hope Karels (MIL), 10-6

FLIGHT 6

Semifinals

1-Megan Mastel (MIT) def. 5-Kayla Marsh (YAN), 6-1, 6-3

2-Say Ma (HUR) def. 3-Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 3-6, 6-1, 6-0

Placement matches

1st: 1-Megan Mastel (MIT) def. 2-Say Ma (HUR), 6-3, 6-3

3rd: 5-Kayla Marsh (YAN) def. 3-Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 10-8

5th: 8-Ciera Crawford (RCH) def. 9-Kasey Hanson (VER), 10-1

DOUBLES

FLIGHT 1

Placement matches

1st: 1-E. Hancock/J. Anderson (RCH) def. 3-H. Haskell/A. Muller (ABR), 6-3, 6-4

3rd: 2-H. Essington/H. Muellenbach (MIL) def. 4-A. Stahle/A. Moller (MIT), 10-5

5th: 5-K. Weiss/S. Tedrow (PIE) def. 6-A. Engen/S. McCoy (SPE), 10-5

FLIGHT 2

Placement matches

1st: 1-O. Huber/K. Bathke (MIT) def. 2-M. Shankle/H. Beckloff (RCH), 6-0, 6-3

3rd: 5-B. Medina/An. Rubish (HUR) def. 3-A. Ninneman/J. Johnson (MIL), 10-8

5th: 4-A. Barnett/E. Jury (VER) def. 7-Car. Ott/M. Shorter (PIE), 10-7

FLIGHT 3

Placement matches

1st: 1-D. Degen/J. Platt (MIT) def. 3-S. Krajewski/A. Gordon (YAN), 6-2, 6-1

3rd: 2-Cai. Ott/J. Corrales (PIE) def. 5-Z. Ryherd/C. Crawford (RCH), 10-0

5th: 4-E. Heinen/S. Ma (HUR) def. 7-Ri. Haskell/K. Kretchman (ABR), 10-8

