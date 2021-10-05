Hancock wins singles and doubles titles for second straight year

“She came out really strong and was controlling the first set,” Hancock said. “My coach was telling me to be more aggressive and go for it. Play your game and when your last match is over you can walk off knowing you played your game and not her game. And fortunately, I finally figured that out and did what I wanted to do.”

The doubles title, shared with fellow senior Hannah Beckloff, was truly a team victory as both played and communicated well enroute to a 6-3, 6-4 over the top-seeded Yankton tandem of Schaefer and Nora Krajewski (flight 2 singles winner).

Others contributing to the Lady Comets slim margin over Yankton included a runner-up finish by Zeah Ryherd in Flight 3 singles, and strong finishes by Beckloff (Flight 2), Riley Geyer (Flight 5) and Allison Hill (Flight 6) as each bounced back from disappointing loses in the semis to earn third-place medals.