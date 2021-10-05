Hancock wins singles and doubles titles for second straight year

Ella Hancock closed out her prep tennis career on a winning note, a symphony of sorts, as the Rapid City Christian senior duplicated last year’s feat by winning Flight 1 championships in both singles and doubles at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.
And while Mitchell (499.5) earned a third consecutive Class A team title, Hancock’s big day coupled with some gritty, bounce back efforts by teammates allowed Rapid City Christian (408.0) to edge past Yankton (406.5) and claim the runnerup spot. Pierre (289.0) finished fourth while a surprising St. Thomas More team (249.5) earned the fifth-place medal.
Though top-seeded in Flight 1, Hancock admitted to some jitters heading into the championship match against Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer.
“I was really nervous just because I had a ton of people texting me and telling me I could do it and go for it,” Hancock said. “I know I have the ability to win, but it’s stressful before you have actually done it. So, it was a lot of nerves, and she is a really talented player.”
The uncertainty was reflected in her play in the first set as Hancock played tentatively at times, content to engage in long rallies with Schaefer, a player who doesn’t play with a lot of pace but returns every ball her racket can reach.
After allowing a set point elude her when up 6-5, Hancock upped her game, won the tie-breaker 7-4 with a cross-court service return winner, and used that momentum to win the second set in convincing fashion 6-1.
“She came out really strong and was controlling the first set,” Hancock said. “My coach was telling me to be more aggressive and go for it. Play your game and when your last match is over you can walk off knowing you played your game and not her game. And fortunately, I finally figured that out and did what I wanted to do.”
The doubles title, shared with fellow senior Hannah Beckloff, was truly a team victory as both played and communicated well enroute to a 6-3, 6-4 over the top-seeded Yankton tandem of Schaefer and Nora Krajewski (flight 2 singles winner).
Others contributing to the Lady Comets slim margin over Yankton included a runner-up finish by Zeah Ryherd in Flight 3 singles, and strong finishes by Beckloff (Flight 2), Riley Geyer (Flight 5) and Allison Hill (Flight 6) as each bounced back from disappointing loses in the semis to earn third-place medals.
“I think our result was amazing, and I’m so proud of those girls. Hannah had never beaten Marlee Shorter (Pierre) during the regular season, and the other girls stepped to the plate and played lights out knowing it was their last opportunity,” Christian coach, Teresa Postma said. “And having Allison Hill finish how she did after picking up a racket for the first time right before the season last year. She played JV and her parents weren’t sure she was ready for varsity level play and here she is medaling at State. And having a lot of fun doing it which is something we stress with our girls.”
The strong St. Thomas More tournament performance was keyed by Katelyn Denholm and Sylvie Mortimer. Denholm, a junior, knocked off the second seed and advanced to the Flight 4 finals before losing to top-seeded Julia Platt of Mitchell (6-2, 6-3). And Sylvie Mortimer placed fifth in Flight 2 singles, an impressive performance for the up-and-coming 8th grader. The twosome (seeded sixth) then teamed up to earn a spot in the Flight 2 doubles finals before falling to top-seeded Mitchell duo.
“We have a really strong mental game and we really try to stay positive and that helps us a lot,” Mortimer said of the team’s advancement to the doubles finale. “And we work well together and communicate very well.
“I think we both came to this tournament ready to play our best knowing that it was the last time this season we would be able to play and we wanted to go out doing our best,” Denholm added.
For team champion Mitchell, earning a spot atop the podium, is becoming quite repetitive as the Kernels have won all three state titles since girls tennis was expanded to two classes in 2019.
This year’s win, similar to those of the past have come about due to a committed and very evenly balanced squad as the Kernels dominated the lower flights winning singles titles at flights four thru six, and doubles titles at flights two and three.
“That’s what we have hung our hat on all year long as in the past,’ Mitchell coach, Pat Moller said. “But they wouldn’t have had that opportunity without the efforts of the girls at the top, too. When you look at where all of our team points come from, it’s pretty evenly balanced through all of the flights, and I’m just happy that the girls could pull this through.”