Hannah Sjerven becomes 1st USD alumna to play in WNBA game

Former South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven, who signed a hardship deal to rejoin the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, logged four minutes in Minnesota's game against Chicago Saturday, becoming the first South Dakota alum to log minutes in a regular-season WNBA game in the program's history.

Sjerven didn't record a stat while fouling twice in her time on the floor.

Sjerven's minutes make her just the fourth player in Summit League history to appear in the WNBA regular season. The previous three (E.C. Hill of Northern Illinois, Marlous Nieuwveen of Valparaiso, Zane Teilane of Western Illinois) were members of the league when it went by its former name: the Mid-Continent Conference.

Sjerven was selected with the 28th pick in the WNBA Draft by the Lynx, but was released at the end of the preseason. She had a decorated career with the Coyotes, with a final run to the Sweet 16 boosting her profile to that of a WNBA Draft prospect.

