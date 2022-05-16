 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRO BASKETBALL

Hannah Sjerven becomes 1st USD alumna to play in WNBA game

South Dakota Women's Basketball (copy)

South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) reacts to hitting a 3-pointer during the first half of first round of the NCAA tournament March 18 in Waco, Texas.

 LM Otero, Associated Press file photo

Former South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven, who signed a hardship deal to rejoin the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, logged four minutes in Minnesota's game against Chicago Saturday, becoming the first South Dakota alum to log minutes in a regular-season WNBA game in the program's history.

Sjerven didn't record a stat while fouling twice in her time on the floor.

Sjerven's minutes make her just the fourth player in Summit League history to appear in the WNBA regular season. The previous three (E.C. Hill of Northern Illinois, Marlous Nieuwveen of Valparaiso, Zane Teilane of Western Illinois) were members of the league when it went by its former name: the Mid-Continent Conference.

Sjerven was selected with the 28th pick in the WNBA Draft by the Lynx, but was released at the end of the preseason. She had a decorated career with the Coyotes, with a final run to the Sweet 16 boosting her profile to that of a WNBA Draft prospect.

