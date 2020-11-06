Hanssen ready for Women’s Rodeo World Championship

A revolutionary event in women’s rodeo, the Women’s Rodeo World Championship, a first-of-its-kind event open to any female athlete in the world, has provided a great opportunity for a Hermosa woman.
Hallie Hanssen, who runs a barrel horse breeding and training operation with her husband Lee, will be the top point barrel racing qualifier heading into this week’s Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Ft. Worth and Arlington, Texas. (Nov. 8-15), an event with a total payout of $750,000.
Conducted by the World Rodeo Championship Alliance, an entity created in 2018 to allow allows competitors from all levels, beginner through professional, to earn qualifications for a series of big payout events.
“Our goal is to promote inclusivity in the sport of rodeo. By allowing competitors to qualify by earning points at various events of all types, the format cuts down the need to travel extensively in order to earn a spot in a big paying rodeo,” Kyle Jones, WRCA Director of Communications said. “We are not a membership organization and anybody can enter our events. The purpose is to put every competitor on an equal standing and try to balance the payouts so that a lot of people can earn money and not just the top people. We felt the sport needed that, and we are growing because of that approach.”
That approach is just the ticket for Hanssen, and her very busy training schedule, as competitors can select and earn points from a wide variety of rodeo competitions, including futurities featuring young horses.
“Primarily, the nature of my business is to train futurity horses and to compete on them,” said Hanssen, who grew up around in the Ft. Pierre area (maiden name, Melvin, a familiar name in the livestock and rodeo community) before moving to Hermosa as a youth, attending grade school in Hermosa and graduating from Rapid City Central High School.
“The WRCA has really worked well because being in the training business and having all those colts to ride,” Hanssen said. “It’s hard to be away from the operation. And with the WRCA, I can nominate and pick events including futurities to earn points and qualify for the semifinals and finals. Any event counts that they publish the results for so I can nominate futurities rather than big rodeos. And since I go to a lot of big futurities, I can earn points that way. And then when I get to the WRCA semifinals and finals, I don’t have to ride the horse that I earned the points on and can ride my good rodeo horse — Tres Movidas, better known as Vida, an eight-year-old mare.
Held in conjunction with the PBR World Finals (Nov. 12-15 in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium), the Women’s Rodeo World Championship features competition in barrel racing, breakaway roping and team roping and runs Sunday through Sunday, Nov. 15. Early rounds will be held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Ft. Worth, while champions will be crowned at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with event winners pocketing a $60,000 top prize.
Coming off a stellar performance at the Pink Buckle Futurity event in Guthrie, Okla., three weeks ago — Hanssen and Vida won both rounds and the average — she is optimistic heading into the championship event.
“I have a good feeling about the event. Vida likes Ft. Worth. I’ve ran there in rodeos and she likes the arena and is fit and ready to go,” Hanssen said. “I just won the Pink Buckle on her about three weeks ago, and she won both rounds and the average there against a tough group of horses so I have a good feeling. And if everything goes well, we will get to the AT&T.”
And while Hanssen’s position atop the point standings earned during earlier events won’t carry over to the final rounds, they will allow her to bypass the series of progressive rounds and advance automatically to the Main Event round on Thursday.
“The opportunity to come here and compete with a chance to win huge money without having to have done a ton of runs on your horse during the year is great,” Hanssen added. “I went to the very first event in Chicago in 2018 and went to the semifinals and made it into a major and have made three of the major since. It’s a great opportunity when you can’t travel all the time.”
Hanssen won’t be the only South Dakota lady competing at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship’s next week. Rickie Engesser (breakaway roping and team roping) and Taylor Engesser (team roping) of Spearfish are scheduled to compete as is Tanagai Zilverberg (Holabird) and Sawyer Gilbert (Buffalo) in breakaway.
The event schedule and format along with a list of competitors can be found at wcrarodeo.com, and all of the action viewed online at ridepass.com.
