Hanssen ready for Women’s Rodeo World Championship

“Primarily, the nature of my business is to train futurity horses and to compete on them,” said Hanssen, who grew up around in the Ft. Pierre area (maiden name, Melvin, a familiar name in the livestock and rodeo community) before moving to Hermosa as a youth, attending grade school in Hermosa and graduating from Rapid City Central High School.

“The WRCA has really worked well because being in the training business and having all those colts to ride,” Hanssen said. “It’s hard to be away from the operation. And with the WRCA, I can nominate and pick events including futurities to earn points and qualify for the semifinals and finals. Any event counts that they publish the results for so I can nominate futurities rather than big rodeos. And since I go to a lot of big futurities, I can earn points that way. And then when I get to the WRCA semifinals and finals, I don’t have to ride the horse that I earned the points on and can ride my good rodeo horse — Tres Movidas, better known as Vida, an eight-year-old mare.