Hardhats back in business after Peyton Tipton’s stellar outing

After being no hit by Missoula on Saturday, and starting the Firecracker Tournament 0-4, Rapid City Post 22 picked up a much needed 2-0 win over Terra Haute (Ind.) Post 346 Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats relied on outstanding pitching by starter Palmer Jacobs, reliever Peyton Tipton and closer Wyatt Anderson to move back into the win column and snap a four-game losing streak.

Tipton in particular bared down out of the pen despite limited reps on the mound this season. The right-hander pitched 2-⅔ shut-out innings and allowed three hits with three walks and one strikeout to pick up the save.

“We needed it,” head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We haven’t been swinging the bats very well and need a bunch of zeros that Peyton got for us. I admire him because he’s a position player forced into pitching because of injury and he got the job done tonight.”

Tipton faced a difficult situation in the top of the sixth when Terra Haute loaded the bases with one out and there was no reliever to sub in. Tipton induced an infield pop up to the shortstop and a ground out to short to retire the side and strand three.

“I knew I just had to get the job done,” Tipton said. “I thank my teammates for supporting me. I haven’t pitched a whole lot. This is just my third outing in about four years. I knew I had to get the job done and knew I could do it with my teammates behind me.”

Kai Jackson recorded the Hardhats’ only extra-base hit at an opportune time in the bottom of the fourth with the teams in a scoreless tie. The designated hitter stepped into the box with one out and Lee Neugebauer on first and delivered a one-run double to give Post 22 a 1-0 lead.

“When the game is on the line you have to button down and do a job for your teammates,” Jackson said. “I didn’t have much going through my head. I was clear headed, focused and had to do a job.”

Jackson and Tipton both said the win felt like a weight lifted off the team’s shoulders at the end of a tough weekend. Torve echoed the same sentiment.

“This is huge,” Torve said. “We played smart, we played hard and it was fun to see that our team is back again.”

Jacobs and Terra Haute starter Tyler Will battled through the first three innings in a scoreless game where neither team moved the needle.

Jacobs exited with two outs in the top of the fourth. He pitched 3-⅔ shutout innings, surrendered three hits, walked two and struck out two. Tipton retired the side with a groundout back to the mound in the top of the fourth to bring the heart of the Post 22 lineup to the plate.

The Hardhats found some mojo in the following frame when Neugebauer singled and advanced to second on an error with one out. Jackson delivered the go-ahead run in the following at bat with a one-run double to give Post 22 a 1-0 lead after four.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hardhats added insurance with heads-up baserunning. Mars Sailer singled with one out and stole second and third, before an errant throw by the catcher trying to nail him in the corner gave Post 22 a 2-0 advantage.

In the following frame, Terra Haute loaded the bases with one out before Tipton buttoned down with a pop out and ground out to retire the side.

Post 346 led off with back-to-back singles in the top of the seventh before Wyatt Anderson made a heads up play on a line drive to third for the first out. Then, Anderson took the mound and induced a 6-4-3 double play to put the game on ice and give the Hardhats a 2-0 victory.

The Hardhats return to action in the championship round of the Firecracker Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Premier West (Colo.) in the seventh-place game at Fitzgerald Stadium.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.