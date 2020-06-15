Hardhats beat Renner, but fall to Pierre Post 8

Richey, Jake Goble, Peyton Tipton and Arnold all had one RBI for Post 22, while Stout had three hits and two RBI for Post 8. Andy Gordon knocked in three runs for Pierre.

The Hardhats jumped all over Renner, the defending state champions, in their first game of the day with four runs in the first inning and two more in the second for a 6-0 lead. Post 22 put the game away with a five-run fourth.

Hartford and Ryan Bachman both had three hits and one RBI for the Hardhats, while Richey knocked in three runs and Kuehl and Goble plated two runs each.

Arnold got the win with two scoreless innings, while Zach Whitesell threw two frames and Tad Scherbenske closed with three innings of work.

The Hardhats stay on the road this weekend at the Omaha Tournament, facing Creighton Prep Thursday, Lincoln East Friday and West Fargo Saturday.

Stars back with win over Slammers

Rapid City Post 320 salvaged a three-game weekend series in Casper, Wyo., with an 11-5 win over the Colorado Slammers Sunday.