Hardhats beat Renner, but fall to Pierre Post 8

It was an up-and-down day of rematches for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats Sunday in Pierre.
First came the 2019 state title-game rematch with Renner Post 307 as the Hardhats gained a bit of revenge with a dominating 11-4 win over Renner, which won last year's title with a 6-4 decision.
The nightcap was a rematch of just two days prior when Post 22 dominated Pierre Post 8 on the scoreboard with a twinbill sweep.
Sunday it was Post 8's turn, as Pierre rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory.
The split put the Hardhats at 7-3 on the season.
Against Pierre, the Hardhats scored three runs in the top of the seventh for a 5-4 lead on a RBI groundout by Colton Hartford and bases-load walks to Isaac Arnold and Dylan Richey.
In the bottom half of the inning, however, Post 8 got to Richey, who was in on the mound in relief of starter Bransen Kuehl. Garrett Stout hit a one-out RBI double, scoring the winning run on a single by River Iverson.
Pierre scored two runs to open the game in the first inning off of Kuehl, but Post 22 tied the game with two runs in the fourth. Post 8 came back for two runs in the fifth for the 4-2 lead .
The Hardhats had just five hits off of Pierre's Grey Zabel and Stout, who picked up the win pitching the final inning.
Richey, Jake Goble, Peyton Tipton and Arnold all had one RBI for Post 22, while Stout had three hits and two RBI for Post 8. Andy Gordon knocked in three runs for Pierre.
The Hardhats jumped all over Renner, the defending state champions, in their first game of the day with four runs in the first inning and two more in the second for a 6-0 lead. Post 22 put the game away with a five-run fourth.
Hartford and Ryan Bachman both had three hits and one RBI for the Hardhats, while Richey knocked in three runs and Kuehl and Goble plated two runs each.
Arnold got the win with two scoreless innings, while Zach Whitesell threw two frames and Tad Scherbenske closed with three innings of work.
The Hardhats stay on the road this weekend at the Omaha Tournament, facing Creighton Prep Thursday, Lincoln East Friday and West Fargo Saturday.
Stars back with win over Slammers
Rapid City Post 320 salvaged a three-game weekend series in Casper, Wyo., with an 11-5 win over the Colorado Slammers Sunday.
Despite scoring three times to open the game in the first, the Slammers put up five runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-4 lead. It was all Post 320 from that point, however, as the Stars scored single runs in the third, fourth and seventh innings and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
On Saturday, Post 320 fell to the Casper Crush 8-2 and the Slammers 7-4.
On Sunday, the Stars were led by lead-off hitter Gavyn Dansby, who had three hits and two RBI, including solo home run in the seventh inning. Post 320 had 11 hits, with eight other players with one hit each. Logan Ammerman added two RBI, while Tate Walker, Logan Miller.
J.T. Kostenbauer got the win with five innings on the mound, giving up six hits and five runs (two earned), walking three and striking out three. Carson George added two scoreless innings.
Post 320, 3-6, will return to action today in Pierre with a doubleheader against Post 8, while competing in the Omaha Tournament this weekend.
Titans roll to win Jim Scull Tournament
The Sturgis Post 33 Titans outscored Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 26-17 in a wild championship game Sunday in the Jim Scull Tournament at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The title game saw the two teams combine for 43 runs and 29 hits, along with 14 base on balls and eight errors.
The Shooters scored six times in the bottom of the first inning and led 7-6 after two innings before the Titans scored 10 times in the third and five runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Post 320 kept up the pressure with five runs in the third and fifth innings.
Sturgis first baseman John Fischer had a huge day, going 5-for-5 from the plate, scoring four times and knocking in five runs. He blasted a solo home run in the second inning.
Ridge Inhofer had three hits and four RBI, including a three-run inside-the-park home run in the third inning for Sturgis, while Dylan Gillespie added two hits and five RBI. RJ Andrezejewski had three hits and one RBI and David Anderson also contributed two hits and three runs batted in.
Sturgis, which was 5-0 in the tournament, finished with 17 hits and 19 RBI against three Shooters pitchers.
The Shooters, meanwhile, put up 12 hits against five Sturgis pitchers, led by Isaac Dike with two hits and four RBI and Jace Wetzler with two hits and three runners batted in.
Bryan Roselles and Brady Fallon both had two hits and one RBI for the Post 320 Shooters, who were 2-2 in the tournament.
Sturgis, 12-2, faces Sioux Falls West Tuesday for two games in Winner before hosting the Sturgis Rally Thursday through Sunday at Titan Stadium.
