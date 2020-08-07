Hardhats beat Renner, will face Brandon Valley in semifinals

Redemption was on the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats' minds when they opened the South Dakota American Legion State A baseball tournament late Friday night against Renner Post 307 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The Hardhats avenged their 2019 state title-game loss to Renner with a 6-2 win to move into Saturday's semifinal game (4:30 p.m.) against Brandon Valley.
The regularly scheduled 7:30 p.m. start was pushed back to 9 p.m. because of a lightning and rain delay.
Behind strong pitching from Zach Whitesell and timely hitting, the Hardhats pushed the Royals into the loser's bracket Saturday (2 p.m.) against Pierre. In the first game of the night, Brandon Valley toppled Post 8 12-2 in five innings.
Post 22 got on the board with a pair of runs in the first inning. Shortstop Ryan Bachman hit a two-out single and moved to second on a wild pitch, scoring on a throwing error by Renner shortstop Mason Runia on Dylan Richey's grounder.
Richey followed Bachman home on third baseman Matthew Hegre's double off the right-center fence.
Another throwing error by Munia led to the third Post 22 run. Left fielder Hunter Tillery singled and scored when Munia's attempt to get him at second was way off the mark.
Whitesell, who no-hit Spearfish last week in the regionals, gave up a couple of harmless two-out singles in the first four innings, striking out five with a nasty curve ball.
Renner pitcher Sam Stukel was a bit snake-bit with the two throwing errors and the first three Post 22 runs were unearned.
The Hardhats chipped away in the fourth inning with three straight singles by catcher Dalton Klosterman, centerfielder Bransen Kuehl and second baseman Colton Hartford for one run. Kuehl, however, was thrown out on a close play at home after an errant Renner throw at third.
The Royals put some pressure on Whitesell in the top of the fifth with a walk, single and wild pitch to put baserunners on second and third with two outs.
Whitesell got out of the jam as he induced a bloop foul ball pop fly out by Reece Arbogast to Richey at first to keep it a 4-0 game.
It didn't stay 4-0 for long and in the Hardhats' favor, as Post 22 added to its lead on a single by Richey, a double by Hegre, an intentional walk to right fielder Blake Weaver and a suicide squeeze bunt by Tillery.
Catcher Thomas Maguire's RBI sac fly scored Hegre to make it 6-0.
Whitesell, who moved to 7-2 on the season with the win, walked off the mound in the sixth inning hitting his glove against his chest after striking out Kaden Hackman, his eighth K of the game.
He came out for the seventh and lasted just one hitter after a single by Zak Evers. He gave up four hits and three walks and one run as pinch-runner Teegan Schlimgen scored on a single by Andy Moen off of reliever Tad Scherbenske.
Tillery made a spectacular catch on a foul ball, reaching over the foul fence for the second out, but Renner hung in there with a RBI double by Will Washenberger.
Scherbenske got the final out, catching Andrew Barr looking for the strikeout.
Richey, Hegre and Tillery all had two hits for the Hardhats, who are 35-10 on the season.
Zach Ridl had two of the Royals six hits.
