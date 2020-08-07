Hardhats beat Renner, will face Brandon Valley in semifinals

Renner pitcher Sam Stukel was a bit snake-bit with the two throwing errors and the first three Post 22 runs were unearned.

The Hardhats chipped away in the fourth inning with three straight singles by catcher Dalton Klosterman, centerfielder Bransen Kuehl and second baseman Colton Hartford for one run. Kuehl, however, was thrown out on a close play at home after an errant Renner throw at third.

The Royals put some pressure on Whitesell in the top of the fifth with a walk, single and wild pitch to put baserunners on second and third with two outs.

Whitesell got out of the jam as he induced a bloop foul ball pop fly out by Reece Arbogast to Richey at first to keep it a 4-0 game.

It didn't stay 4-0 for long and in the Hardhats' favor, as Post 22 added to its lead on a single by Richey, a double by Hegre, an intentional walk to right fielder Blake Weaver and a suicide squeeze bunt by Tillery.

Catcher Thomas Maguire's RBI sac fly scored Hegre to make it 6-0.

Whitesell, who moved to 7-2 on the season with the win, walked off the mound in the sixth inning hitting his glove against his chest after striking out Kaden Hackman, his eighth K of the game.