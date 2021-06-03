 Skip to main content
Hardhats begin Veterans Classic in new stadium with 5-1 win over 406 Flyers
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Hardhats begin Veterans Classic in new stadium with 5-1 win over 406 Flyers

  Updated
22 goble tag.jpg

Post 22 first baseman Jake Goble puts a tag on a baserunner on a pick-off attempt early in the game Thursday.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

The last time the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats played at home was in July of 2020. They played a strong all-around baseball game with the win.

They opened Dave Ploof Field at The Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark the same way, stopping the 406 Flyers of Billings, Mont., 5-1 late Thursday night to begin the Veterans Classic.

It was a strong pitching game for both teams early, with Post 22's Bransen Kuehl and the Flyers Brock Blatter dominating with three innings of hitless and scoreless baseball.

The Hardhats finally got to Blatter in the fourth inning for five runs, and that's all it took to pick up the win as Wyatt Anderson came on in relief in the fourth and gave up just the one run in the top of the seventh.

22 pitcher.jpg

Bransen Kuehl gave up no hits in three innings Thursday night. He struck out seven and walked two before Wyatt Anderson came on in relief.

"What I told the guys, and I think it was cool, the last game at Fitzgerald Stadium last year we played Miles City," Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. "I told them that Coach Ploof would have been proud of that win because it was gritty, it was defense and it was pitching. Coach Ploof would have been proud of this win too. Pitching, base-running, we played defense. That was pretty cool."

Although the Hardhats put together a five-run fourth, the story of the game was pitching for Post 22.

Torve said they had planned on about 40 pitches for Kuehl, and he threw 45 through three.

"It was a pitch-count thing," he said. "He had some hair on his fastball and he threw strikes. It was by far his best outing of the year. He went out and competed and stepped up in a big game."

Anderson made his first pitching appearance of the season and Torve said it was huge for him and the team.

"He threw four innings and we have six games in the tournament. We have questions about the bullpen and Wyatt came in and answered a lot of those questions," Torve said. "If he can keep this up, he will be a valuable member of what we are trying to do this year."

Kuehl opened the game, which started an hour late, by striking out Kyson Moran on three pitches, but walked Brady Spaeny on four pitches. He bounced back to get a groundout and strikeout to keep the flyers off the scoreboard.

Kuehl was dealing early, striking out five of the first six Flyers, including four in a row. He finished with seven strikeouts through three hitless and scoreless innings.

Blatter wasn't far behind, holding the Hardhats hitless and scoreless through three innings, striking out four. Post 22 had a good chance to get on the board in the third inning, loading the bases on an error and two walks. But Blatter got out of the jam with a force out at home.

Anderson came on in the fourth inning on the mound for the Hardhats and stranded a baserunner on third after a walk, pick-off error and wild pitch.

22 coach at 3rd.jpg

Hardhats coach Kelvin Torve talks to Bransen Kuehl after he reached third base in the first inning of Post 22's first game in renovated Fitzgerald Stadium Thursday night.

The Hardhats finally got to Blatter in the bottom of the fourth when catcher Dalton Klosterman walked, stole second, moved to third on a sac bunt by Drew Scherbenske, scoring on a triple by Blake Weaver, the first hit in the game. Weaver scored on a wild pitch.

Post 22 kept it up, and after Blatter was replaced with two runners on base, Jed Sullivan made it 5-0 on a two-run triple, scoring on a groundout by Ryker Henne.

Brady Spaeny broke up the no-hitter with a single off of Anderson in the fifth inning and got the Flyer's lone run with a RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Anderson picked up the win on the mound, giving up just one run in the top of the seventh. He finished with five strikeouts and two walks in four innings, giving up one run on two hits. Kuehl pitched a hitless three innings, walking two and striking out seven.

Weaver and Kuehl had two hits each for the Hardhats, with Sullivan the other hit and the two RBI on the big triple.

"Blake Weaver had a big hit and Jed Sullivan had a big hit," Torve said. "When it is a pitching duel like that, and you get a couple of triples, it just energizes, not only the team, but the whole crowd.”

Blatter, a University of Alabama commit, took the loss, giving up four runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out six. He walked six. Kyler Koppes gave up three hits and one run in 2 2/3 innings

The Hardhats, 10-7, will now be busy the next two days in the tournament with two games in each of the next two days. They'll face Bellevue, Neb., Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Mitchell at 8 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

Veterans Classic

Thursday's Games

Fitzgerald Stadium

Sturgis 13, Post 22 Expos 4

Laramie 11, Mitchell 4

Fremont 19, Mitchell 1

Fremont 9, Gillette 6

Bellevue 9, Gillette 5

Post 22 Hardhats 5, 406 Flyers 1

Pete Lien Field

406 Flyers 7, Post 320 Shooters 2

Miles City 5, Post 22 Expos 4

Plattsmouth 11, Miles City 4

Cheyenne 8, Plattsmouth 0

Cheyenne 15, Alliance 0

Sturgis 8, Post 320 Stars 7

Friday's Games

Fitzgerald Stadium

Bellevue vs. RC Post 320 Shooters, 8 a.m.

Shooters vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.

406 Flyers vs. Gillette, 12:30 p.m.

406 Flyers vs. Laramie, 3 p.m.

Post 22 Hardhats vs. Bellevue, 5:30 p.m.

Hardhats vs. Mitchell, 8 p.m.

Pete Lien field

Plattsmouth vs. Alliance, 8 a.m.

Sturgis vs. Cheyenne, 12:30 p.m.

Sturgis vs. Alliance, 3 p.m.

Post 320 Stars vs. Alliance, 5:30 p.m.

Stars vs. Miles City, 8 p.m.

