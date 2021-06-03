Hardhats begin Veterans Classic in new stadium with 5-1 win over 406 Flyers

"It was a pitch-count thing," he said. "He had some hair on his fastball and he threw strikes. It was by far his best outing of the year. He went out and competed and stepped up in a big game."

Anderson made his first pitching appearance of the season and Torve said it was huge for him and the team.

"He threw four innings and we have six games in the tournament. We have questions about the bullpen and Wyatt came in and answered a lot of those questions," Torve said. "If he can keep this up, he will be a valuable member of what we are trying to do this year."

Kuehl opened the game, which started an hour late, by striking out Kyson Moran on three pitches, but walked Brady Spaeny on four pitches. He bounced back to get a groundout and strikeout to keep the flyers off the scoreboard.

Kuehl was dealing early, striking out five of the first six Flyers, including four in a row. He finished with seven strikeouts through three hitless and scoreless innings.

Blatter wasn't far behind, holding the Hardhats hitless and scoreless through three innings, striking out four. Post 22 had a good chance to get on the board in the third inning, loading the bases on an error and two walks. But Blatter got out of the jam with a force out at home.