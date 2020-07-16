Hardhats blank 406 Flyers, but fall to Gillette

Bransen Kuehl is feeling pretty good these days and Zach Whitesell felt just okay.
But just okay was more than good enough for Whitesell, as he pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout, and Kuehl hit his second home run in two games as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats picked up an 8-0 win over the 406 Flyers Thursday night to open the Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.
In the late game, the Hardhats fell to Gillette, Wyo., 5-3 after taking a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning.
In the opener, Whitesell didn't believe he had his best stuff, but kept the Flyers from scoring, scattering four hits, walking two and striking out seven.
Location was the highlight of Whitesell's night, he said.
"I wasn't really missing, so that was good," he said. "I didn't have my best stuff. I just had to throw strikes and let my defense make the plays."
By going the distance, the Hardhats didn't have to go to their bullpen right away and will look to save arms for further in this six-game, four-day tournament.
"It definitely helps with pitching and stuff," Whitesell said. "We know that coming into a tournament we want to save as much pitching as we can."
Kuehl, meanwhile, turned on a Nate Kojetin pitch for his fourth home run of the season. He also homered Monday night in the 16-1 win over Sturgis in Sturgis.
"I was expecting curveball, so I sat," he said.
Kuehl, who missed some time with a hamstring injury, said he is feeling good but also feeding off of his teammates.
"I did hit a couple of home runs, but it also comes from my teammates energy," Kuehl said. "They get me fired up and make me want to play."
The Hardhats got on the board with a pair of runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Ryan Bachman, scoring Kuehl from second, and a sac fly by Matt Hegre, scoring Bachman.
Post 22 made it 3-0 in the third on a RBI double by Jake Goble, scoring Bachman, and 5-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth.
In the fourth, Hunter Tillery reached on an error and scored on an errant pickoff attempt by pitcher Kyler Koppes. He rounded second and got to third and then dashed home when the Flyers were slow to get the ball in.
Bachman made it 5-0 on a sac fly, scoring Kuehl.
The Hardhats kept up the pace with three runs in the fifth, the first two on a couple of ground out RBIs, and the third on the big solo home run by Kuehl over the left-field wall.
Bachman finished with two hits and two RBI, while Goble added two hits and one run batted in, while Weaver also had a pair of hits.
The Flyers, from Laurel, Mont., had four hits by four different players. Their best chance to score came in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but failed to cross home plate after Whitesell induced a fly ball to Weaver in right field.
GILLETTE 5, POST 22 3: in the nightcap Gillette jumped on Goble and the Hardhats in the top of the first with a pair of runs, then fell behind 3-2 through five innings before scoring two in the sixth and one more in the seventh for the win.
The Hardhats hit the ball well at times, but also hit in four double plays against a strong Gillette defense.
Hayden Sylte opened the first inning with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a RBI double by Kaleb Lewis. Lewis moved to third and scored on a steal of home when Mason Powell, on first, purposely got caught in a rundown, but only after Lewis scored.
Post 22 hit the ball hard in the first inning but didn’t have anything to show for it. Kuehl hit a hard line drive to Gillette let fielder Garrett Lynde, who made a shoe-string catch, followed by a hard single by Colton Hartford. Bachman came up and blasted a hard shot up the middle that pitcher Kaden Race snagged in the air and threw back to get Hartford off of first for the double play.
Gillette was solid on defense, especially in the outfield as center fielder Tanner Richards caught a diving liner by Weaver in the second and had three other ground ball double plays in the second, third and fourth innings.
Goble got in trouble again in the top of the fourth as with two outs he walked the bases loaded before giving away to reliever Tad Scherbenske, who struck out Sylte on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat.
The Hardhats finally got on the board and tied the game on a big one-out, two-run single by Kuehl, scoring pinch hitter Jed Sullivan, who was hit by a pitch and Weaver, who had singled. The Hardhats got a break when it appeared that Weaver was picked off on first by a throw by catcher Brody Richardson, but Dalton Klosterman was clipped by the pitch to load the bases.
Post 22 took a 3-2 lead when Weaver scored on a wild pitch that went into the Gillette dugout.
But Gillette came back with two runs in the top of the sixth off of Troy Wilhelm for a 4-3 lead. Zach Brown tied the game with a RBI single and the Riders added on when Kuehl slipped in center field and Richards scored on the error.
Post 22 left a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth when Matt Hegre walked and stole second, only to be stranded when reliever Matt Newlin struck out Tillery.
Gillette got an insurance run off of Hartford, now in to pitch, on a bases loaded Walk.
Powell came on in the bottom of the seventh and got Post 22 1-2-3 to get the save.
Kuehl had two hits and two RBI to lead the Hardhats, while Lewis had three hits and an RBI and Richardson two hits and one run batted in for Gillette.
Wilhelm took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits in relief of Scherbenske, who pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings in relief of Goble, who gave up four hits and two runs, walking seven and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings. Hartford gave up two hits and one run in one inning.
Kaden Race scattered six hits and three runs in five innings, with Newlin getting the win with a scoreless one inning, while Powell got the save with a scoreless one inning.
Post 22, 24-9, returns to tournament action Friday night against Pierre at 8 p.m. Gillette, 37-10, faces Sioux Falls West at 1 p.m. and the 406 Flyers at 3:30 p.m.
