Hardhats blank 406 Flyers, but fall to Gillette

The Flyers, from Laurel, Mont., had four hits by four different players. Their best chance to score came in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but failed to cross home plate after Whitesell induced a fly ball to Weaver in right field.

GILLETTE 5, POST 22 3: in the nightcap Gillette jumped on Goble and the Hardhats in the top of the first with a pair of runs, then fell behind 3-2 through five innings before scoring two in the sixth and one more in the seventh for the win.

The Hardhats hit the ball well at times, but also hit in four double plays against a strong Gillette defense.

Hayden Sylte opened the first inning with a walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a RBI double by Kaleb Lewis. Lewis moved to third and scored on a steal of home when Mason Powell, on first, purposely got caught in a rundown, but only after Lewis scored.

Post 22 hit the ball hard in the first inning but didn’t have anything to show for it. Kuehl hit a hard line drive to Gillette let fielder Garrett Lynde, who made a shoe-string catch, followed by a hard single by Colton Hartford. Bachman came up and blasted a hard shot up the middle that pitcher Kaden Race snagged in the air and threw back to get Hartford off of first for the double play.