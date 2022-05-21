Hardhats blanked by Cheyenne but show improvement in low-scoring game

Behind a strong effort on the mound from Eli Kelley and error-free baseball in the field, Rapid City Post 22 surrendered just four hits to a team they had previously struggled against earlier in the season.

But unfortunately the Hardhats couldn’t back that up with offense, as a two-run triple in the fourth inning was all Cheyenne Post 6 needed to win 2-0 Saturday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“They threw two good pitchers, and we put one good at-bat in an inning. We’ve got to start bunching those,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We had opportunities tonight and we did not cash in. We have to get better against good pitching.”

Leadoff batter Zeke Farlee had the only multi-hit performance of the game for the Hardhats (7-7), finishing 2 for 4 with a stolen base, while Jacob Solano recorded a triple and Alex Dietrich and Peyton Tipton each tallied doubles.

Kelley pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two on 84 pitches.

“He throws pitches with more than one pitch, and that’s the key,” Torve said. “He had another excellent game, and this is a good team. I think they’re a World Series team in the west regional. They’re really good, and he did a job tonight. Threw a complete game, two strikeouts, competed and did everything we asked.”

Post 22 left seven players on base, including four in the first three innings. Farlee hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning, then advanced to second off an error on a pickoff attempt and third on a wild pitch with two outs, but Harris Good struck out to strand Farlee. Tipton laced a two-out double down the left-field line in the second inning to get in scoring position, but Solano flew out. And a two-out walk put runners on first and third with two outs in the third inning, but Good flew out.

Kelley didn’t allow a hit through the first 3 1/3 innings until he gave up a pair of hits and found himself in a jam with runners on first and second with two outs. That’s when Julian Romero blasted a pitch to center field and cleared the bases to give Post 6 a 2-0 lead. Kelley surrendered just one more hit after that.

The Hardhats made a push and had their best chance to score in the bottom of the seventh when a two-out triple to right field by Solano and a walk from pinch hitter Kal Jackson put the winning run at the plate. Farlee grounded out to first, however, to end the game.

After Post 22 was outscored 32-10 in their previous three-game series against Post 6, a two-run loss showed improvement.

“We competed better tonight,” Torve said. “We need to compete better, so we’ll see how it goes tomorrow. I think we’re going to compete, and I’m looking forward to it.”

The schedule for this weekend’s series initially called for a doubleheader Saturday and the series finale Sunday, but with the cold weather and windy conditions Saturday, just one game was played and the doubleheader was switched to Sunday, where the temperature is slated to be sunny and in the 60s.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

