 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hardhats bounce back to thump Brookings
LOCAL BASEBALL

Hardhats bounce back to thump Brookings

{{featured_button_text}}
Goble Jake - @Brookings 6-11-21

Post 22’s Jake Goble strokes an RBI single during the Hardhats’ 18-1 defeat of the Bandits in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday afternoon at Bob Shelden Field in Brookings.

 Sean Welsh/Brookings Register

After two disappointing losses Thursday to Harrisburg, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats bounced back in a big way, thumping the Brookings Bandits 18-1 and 12-1 Friday in an American Legion baseball twin bill in Brookings.

With the two wins, the Hardhats finished their five-game East River swing 3-2 and stand at 17-10 on the season.

Post 22 had its bats going in both games with a combined 30 hits and three home runs.

Bransen Kuehl and Peyton Tipton both went yard in the first game against the Bandits, with Kuehl hitting a two-run shot, his fourth of the season, in the first inning and Tipton a grand slam, his third home run of the season, in the fifth inning.

The Hardhats jumped out to a 10-1 lead through four innings and scored eight runs in the fifth to pull away.

Kuehl finished with two hits and five RBI, while Tipton drove in four in his only at bat in the game. Ryker Henne finished with three hits and one RBI, while Jed Sullivan, Jake Goble, Luke Jegeris and Jacob Solano all had two hits. Sullivan and Solano drove home run runs each.

Hunter Tillery enjoyed the big lead and got the win on the mound, giving up just three hits and the one run in five innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

It was more of the same in the second game as Post 22 led 7-1 through four innings and scored five in the fifth for the mercy-rule victory.

Goble had a big game with three hits and three RBI, hitting his seventh home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning.

Drew Scherbenske, Tipton and Jegeris all had two hits, with Jegeris driving in three runs.

Wyatt Anderson got the win, giving up three hits and one run in five innings, walking two and striking eight.

Post 22 returns home Sunday to host West Fargo, N.D., in a doubleheader that beings at 1 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin spokesman speaks on state of US-Russia relations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News