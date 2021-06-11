Hardhats bounce back to thump Brookings

After two disappointing losses Thursday to Harrisburg, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats bounced back in a big way, thumping the Brookings Bandits 18-1 and 12-1 Friday in an American Legion baseball twin bill in Brookings.

With the two wins, the Hardhats finished their five-game East River swing 3-2 and stand at 17-10 on the season.

Post 22 had its bats going in both games with a combined 30 hits and three home runs.

Bransen Kuehl and Peyton Tipton both went yard in the first game against the Bandits, with Kuehl hitting a two-run shot, his fourth of the season, in the first inning and Tipton a grand slam, his third home run of the season, in the fifth inning.

The Hardhats jumped out to a 10-1 lead through four innings and scored eight runs in the fifth to pull away.

Kuehl finished with two hits and five RBI, while Tipton drove in four in his only at bat in the game. Ryker Henne finished with three hits and one RBI, while Jed Sullivan, Jake Goble, Luke Jegeris and Jacob Solano all had two hits. Sullivan and Solano drove home run runs each.

Hunter Tillery enjoyed the big lead and got the win on the mound, giving up just three hits and the one run in five innings. He walked two and struck out seven.