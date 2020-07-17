Hardhats bounce back with win over Pierre

Raid City Post 22 hardhats bounced back from a tough late Thursday night loss to Gillette with a solid 5-2 win over Pierre in an important win Friday night in the Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Not only did it put the Hardhats at 2-1 in the tournament, but the win was a state league game for Post 22.
Post 22 got solid hitting from up and down the lineup and another strong pitching performance from Hunter Tillery, who held Post 8 to just five hits.
Pierre got on the scoreboard first with a one run in the top of the first on a RBI double by Andy Gordon, scoring Garrett Stout, who walked.
The Hardhats came back to tie the game with a run in the third when Bransen Kuehl doubled, moved to third on a fly ball and scored on an error by Stout at shortstop.
Post 22 then took its first lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. The Hardhats loaded the bases on a single by Blake Weaver and walks to Dalton Klosterman and Kuehl, and Hartford singled home Weaver and Klosterman scored on a fielder's choice by Ryan Bachman.
Tillery got out of a bit of a jam in the fifth with Cade Hinkle singled, stole second and moved to third on a fielder's choice. Tillery then struck out River Iverson and Andrew Coverdale to keep the score at 3-1.
The Hardhats got some insurance in the bottom of the fifth when Hegre walked, moved to second on a sac bunt by Jake Goble, and scored on a single by Weaver.
Post 8 got a run back in the top of the sixth, but missed out on a prime opportunity to get more. Pierre loaded the bases on on a walk to Gordon, a single by Maguire Raske and a single by Matt Lusk. Lincoln Keinholz grounded into a 4-6-2-5 fielder's choice double play, scoring Gordon, but Raske was out advancing to third. Tillery then struck out Hinkle to limit the damage to just one run.
The Hardhats returned the favor in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases when Colton Hartford was hit by a pitch, Bachman singled and Dylan Richey reached on an error by Stout. Hegre drove home Hartford on a long fly ball to left field to make it 5-2.
Tillery got the first out in the top of the seventh when Stout lined out to Hartford, who made a diving catch at shortstop. Tad Scherbenske replaced him on the mound and got Iverson to fly out to Tillery in left field on one pitch, but Coverdale reached on an error by Hartford at short.
Scherbenske recovered nicely and struck out Gordon to end the game for the save.
The Hardhats finished with seven hits, with Kuehl and Weaver leading the way with two hits each, and Hartford, Bachman, Hegre and Weaver all knocked in one run.
Tillery finished by going 6 1/3 innings, giving up just five hits and the two runs. He walked five and struck out eight.
Pierre had five hits by five different players, with Gordon getting the lone RBI.
Jack Van Camp took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits in five innings, while Lusk pitched one inning and gave up one unearned run.
Pierre was in high gear offensively in the 6 p.m. game, scoring 14 runs in the final two innings to run past the Flyers 20-6.
Keinholz led Post 8 with four hits and two RBI, while Van Camp had three hits and two runs batted in.
Post 22, 25-9, will close out the round-robin portion of the tournament Saturday night against Sioux Falls West at 6 p.m. and the Post 320 Shooters at 8 p.m.
