Hardhats bounce back with win over Pierre

Raid City Post 22 hardhats bounced back from a tough late Thursday night loss to Gillette with a solid 5-2 win over Pierre in an important win Friday night in the Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Not only did it put the Hardhats at 2-1 in the tournament, but the win was a state league game for Post 22.

Post 22 got solid hitting from up and down the lineup and another strong pitching performance from Hunter Tillery, who held Post 8 to just five hits.

Pierre got on the scoreboard first with a one run in the top of the first on a RBI double by Andy Gordon, scoring Garrett Stout, who walked.

The Hardhats came back to tie the game with a run in the third when Bransen Kuehl doubled, moved to third on a fly ball and scored on an error by Stout at shortstop.

Post 22 then took its first lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. The Hardhats loaded the bases on a single by Blake Weaver and walks to Dalton Klosterman and Kuehl, and Hartford singled home Weaver and Klosterman scored on a fielder's choice by Ryan Bachman.

Tillery got out of a bit of a jam in the fifth with Cade Hinkle singled, stole second and moved to third on a fielder's choice. Tillery then struck out River Iverson and Andrew Coverdale to keep the score at 3-1.