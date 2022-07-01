Hardhats drop doubleheader, fall to 0-3 at Firecracker

Hits came at a premium for Rapid City Post 22 on Friday night as it mustered only five combined in two losses at the Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats (29-19) surrendered a late lead and fell 8-6 to Papillion-La Vista before dropping a 12-2 mercy-rule result to Rocky Mountain in a game that lasted five innings.

Post 22 is now 0-3 in the Firecracker Tournament with remaining pool play games Saturday and Sunday.

Game 1: Papillion-La Vista 8, Rapid City Post 22 6

The Hardhats struck late, pulling ahead by a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and were one out away from victory against the Titans, but they gave up three runs in the top-half of the seventh to fall behind again and could fight their way back in the bottom of the final frame to take the loss.

Mars Sailer doubled as part of a 2-for-4 performance in which he scored two runs, while Harrison Good collected two RBIs. Post 22 tallied only three hits in the loss while giving up 14.

Hardhats starting pitcher Skyler Montgomery threw into the second inning but was taken out after 26 pitches, seemingly due to injury. Dylon Marsh entered in relief and surrendered three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

Papillion-La Vista got on the board in the first inning and went ahead 2-0 on an RBI-double and then a passed ball that plated a runner from third.

Post 22 cut it back to a one-run game with two of its hits in the third inning. Sailer blasted a two-out, RBI-double into deep center field and was then driven in on an RBI-single to left by Wyatt Anderson.

The Titans extended their lead back out to two runs in the sixth on an RBI-single to left before the Hardhats pulled ahead in the bottom-half of the frame.

Sailer and Anderson, standing on second and first with one out, advanced to third and second on a wild pitch. A ground ball and succeeding throwing error on the second baseman trying to get the force out led to both Sailer and Anderson coming to the plate to tie the game at 4-4.

Good, who hit the ground ball then advanced to second on the error, stole third and then sprinted home after the throw on his steal sailed into left field, giving Post 22 the lead.

After getting the first two outs of the seventh, the Hardhats loaded the bases before throwing a full-count walk to plate the tying run. The Titans then roped a two-run single and added an RBI-single on back-to-back plate appearances to build a three-run lead.

Alex Dietrich cut it back to a two-run game in the bottom of the seventh, getting a leadoff walk then advancing to second on a balk before hustling to third on a wild pitch and scoring on a throwing error, but Post 22 failed to complete the comeback after the next two batters, with a runner on third, struck out and grounded out.

Game 2: Rocky Mountain 12, Rapid City Post 22 2

The Lobos, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, broke open a 2-2 game with 10 runs in the fifth inning to mercy-rule the Hardhats in a game that was pushed back due to lightning that delayed Post 22’s earlier game.

Wyatt Anderson and Jacob Solano collected the only hits for the Hardhats, while Anderson and Good scored the runs, driven in by Dylon Marsh and Alex Dietrich.

Starter Lee Neugebauer gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings. Good and Jed Jenson served in relief.

Post 22 got on the board first, in the second inning, on a 6-3 fielder’s choice that scored Good. After Rocky Mountain pulled ahead 2-1 in the third, the Hardhats responded with a tying run. With runners on third and second and no outs, Marsh hit a chopper to the first baseman, who stepped on the bag for the out, allowing Anderson to cross the plate.

In the fifth inning, Post 22 worked itself into a bases-loaded, no-out jam and proceeded to give up 10 runs off three hits, four walks, an error and a hit-by-pitch, helping give Rocky Mountain the runs needed to finish off the victory early.

The Hardhats are back in action Saturday, facing Terra Haute at 7 p.m.

