Hardhats drop final game in Omaha; Spearfish tops Belle Fourche

Peyton Tipton hit a home run as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats fell 7-3 to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in their final game in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tipton went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, while Wyatt Anderson earned a double as part of a 2 for 3 performance in which he also scored a run. Dylon Marsh also tallied an RBI-double.

Starting pitcher Bryan Atkinson surrendered six runs on four hits in the loss while striking out two and walking three in 2 2/3 innings and 66 pitches.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, Post 22 tied the game when Marsh drove home Tipton on a two-out double on an 0-2 count.

The Aces put up a five-spot in bottom-half of the frame for a 6-1 lead, but the Hardhats got one back in the fourth when Wyatt Anderson reached third on a wild pitch following a double, then scored on an error by the catcher.

Tipton then smacked his home run, a solo shot to left field, off a 1-2 count to lead off the fifth inning.

Post 22 plays again Wednesday to open the 2021 Firecracker Tournament at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City.