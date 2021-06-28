Hardhats drop final game in Omaha; Spearfish tops Belle Fourche

Peyton Tipton hit a home run as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats fell 7-3 to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in their final game in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tipton went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, while Wyatt Anderson earned a double as part of a 2 for 3 performance in which he also scored a run. Dylon Marsh also tallied an RBI-double.
Starting pitcher Bryan Atkinson surrendered six runs on four hits in the loss while striking out two and walking three in 2 2/3 innings and 66 pitches.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, Post 22 tied the game when Marsh drove home Tipton on a two-out double on an 0-2 count.
The Aces put up a five-spot in bottom-half of the frame for a 6-1 lead, but the Hardhats got one back in the fourth when Wyatt Anderson reached third on a wild pitch following a double, then scored on an error by the catcher.
Tipton then smacked his home run, a solo shot to left field, off a 1-2 count to lead off the fifth inning.
Post 22 plays again Wednesday to open the 2021 Firecracker Tournament at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City.
SPEARFISH POST 164 13, BELLE FOURCHE 6: Ty Sieber went 2 for 3, including a double, and added three runs and two RBIs as Spearfish topped Belle Fourche on Monday in Belle Fourche.
Kaiden Feyereisen also cracked a double as part of a 2 for 3 day and picked up one run and one RBI, while Carter Lyon collected two hits and scored three runs. Noah Mollman also doubled, scored two runs and drew three walks.
Conner Comer got the win on the mound, allowing five runs on 11 hits while fanning three and walking two in six innings and 102 pitches.