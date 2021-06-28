 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hardhats drop final game in Omaha; Spearfish tops Belle Fourche
alert
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Hardhats drop final game in Omaha; Spearfish tops Belle Fourche

{{featured_button_text}}
PeytonTipton

Post 22 left fielder Peyton Tipton makes a sliding catch on a sinking line drive in the third inning of a June 4 game.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff, File

Peyton Tipton hit a home run as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats fell 7-3 to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in their final game in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tipton went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, while Wyatt Anderson earned a double as part of a 2 for 3 performance in which he also scored a run. Dylon Marsh also tallied an RBI-double.

Starting pitcher Bryan Atkinson surrendered six runs on four hits in the loss while striking out two and walking three in 2 2/3 innings and 66 pitches.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third, Post 22 tied the game when Marsh drove home Tipton on a two-out double on an 0-2 count.

The Aces put up a five-spot in bottom-half of the frame for a 6-1 lead, but the Hardhats got one back in the fourth when Wyatt Anderson reached third on a wild pitch following a double, then scored on an error by the catcher.

Tipton then smacked his home run, a solo shot to left field, off a 1-2 count to lead off the fifth inning.

Post 22 plays again Wednesday to open the 2021 Firecracker Tournament at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark in Rapid City.

SPEARFISH POST 164 13, BELLE FOURCHE 6: Ty Sieber went 2 for 3, including a double, and added three runs and two RBIs as Spearfish topped Belle Fourche on Monday in Belle Fourche.

Kaiden Feyereisen also cracked a double as part of a 2 for 3 day and picked up one run and one RBI, while Carter Lyon collected two hits and scored three runs. Noah Mollman also doubled, scored two runs and drew three walks.

Conner Comer got the win on the mound, allowing five runs on 11 hits while fanning three and walking two in six innings and 102 pitches.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 26
Local

Your Two Cents for June 26

Calling the police to report illegal fireworks is about as effective as using a screen door on a submarine to keep the water out.

Your Two Cents for June 23
Local

Your Two Cents for June 23

If the American bishops vote to deny communion to those who are pro-abortion they are promoting a moral position, not a political agenda. It w…

Your Two Cents for June 25
Local

Your Two Cents for June 25

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos …

Your Two Cents for June 24
Local

Your Two Cents for June 24

Those blaming "Biden and the Democrats" for the Juneteenth federal holiday need to realize that the Senate passed it unanimously and the House…

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News