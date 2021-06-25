Hardhats drop third straight in Omaha

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats out-hit Millard South 6-4, but fell 5-2 in a game that ended after five innings because of rain in the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb.
The loss was the third straight in the tournament after an opening win and dropped the Hardhats to 21-18 on the season.
Millard South opened with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Hardhats came back with two runs in the top of the third.
In that inning, Peyton Tipton and Dylon Marsh opened with singles, and with one out, Jed Sullivan brought Tipton home with a single. After a walk to Hunter Tillery, Jake Goble scored Marsh on a fly-out to center field.
But Millard South responded in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Matthew Guthmiller. The two baseruneners that scored reached on a hit-by-pitch and an error.
Millard South closed the scoring with a RBI double by Logan Anderson in the bottom of the fourth.
Ryker Henne paced the hardhats with two hits, with Sullivan and Goble driving in the two runs.
Camden Kozel, with a two-run single in the first, and Guthmiller, had two RBI each for Millard South.
Drew Scherbenske pitched well for the Hardhats, giving up just four hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.
Cristian Hobbs got the win for Millard South, scattering six hits in five innings, walking two and striking out three.
The Hardhats return to action in the tournament Saturday when they face West Fargo, N.D. at 4 p.m. (MT).
Pioneers hold off Sasquatch 3-1
Western Nebraska remained the best team in the Expedition League with a solid 3-1 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch Friday night at Black Hills Energy stadium.
All four runs were scored in the fourth inning.
With the win, Western Nebraska moved to 22-5, while Spearfish fell to 16-9.
After three scoreless innings, the Pioneers scored three times on a RBI double by JT Waldon, who moved to third on a single by Alex Zerfass. Jake English walked to load the bases and Waldon scored on a RBI ground ball by Jonathon Cymrot and Zerfass also came around to score to make it 3-0.
For Spearfish, Ben Parker led off with a triple and scored on a groundout by Ben McAdoo.
Both teams threw up zeroes the rest of the way.
Spearfish had five hits by five different players, while Jack Wagner and Zerfass both had two hits to pace the Pioneers.
Sawyer Rolland took the loss on the mound for the Sasquatch, giving up six hits and all three runs in five innings. Reilly Kirkpatrick gave up one hit in 3 2/3 innings and Zachary Kriethe picked up the final out.
Luke Short earned the win for Western Nebraska, giving up five hits and the one run in six innings, striking out seven. Brandon Haston pitched two scoreless innings and Cade McGee was perfect in the ninth, striking out two.
The two teams will face off again at Black Hills Energy Stadium Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday at 4:35 p.m.