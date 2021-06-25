Hardhats drop third straight in Omaha

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats out-hit Millard South 6-4, but fell 5-2 in a game that ended after five innings because of rain in the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb.

The loss was the third straight in the tournament after an opening win and dropped the Hardhats to 21-18 on the season.

Millard South opened with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Hardhats came back with two runs in the top of the third.

In that inning, Peyton Tipton and Dylon Marsh opened with singles, and with one out, Jed Sullivan brought Tipton home with a single. After a walk to Hunter Tillery, Jake Goble scored Marsh on a fly-out to center field.

But Millard South responded in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Matthew Guthmiller. The two baseruneners that scored reached on a hit-by-pitch and an error.

Millard South closed the scoring with a RBI double by Logan Anderson in the bottom of the fourth.

Ryker Henne paced the hardhats with two hits, with Sullivan and Goble driving in the two runs.

Camden Kozel, with a two-run single in the first, and Guthmiller, had two RBI each for Millard South.