Hardhats drop two on the road to Harrisburg

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats dropped a pair of games to Harrisburg Post 45 Thursday in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg won the opener 6-0 and the nightcap 13-12 in nine innings.
In the first game, Harrisburg got to Post 22 starting pitcher Jake Goble with four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Tyson Kogel.
With Harrisburg starting pitcher Will Simmons on his game, the Hardhats struggled to get anything going offensively with just three hits. Simmons walked two batters and struck out 11.
Goble gave up six hits and all six runs in 5 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out nine. The loss dropped him to 4-1 on the season
Jack Sutton, who hit a solo home run in the sixth, led Harrisburg with three hits.
The second game was a back and forth affair, as Harrisburg led 3-1 after one inning and 4-1 after four innings. Post 22 scored three times in the top of the fifth to tie the game, but Post 45 responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning for an 8-4 lead.
The Hardhats then exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth, for an 11-8 advantage, but couldn't hold on to the lead. Harrisburg scored four times in the bottom of the sixth for a 12-11 lead, only to see the Hardhats send the game into extra innings with one run in the top of the seventh, although they left the bases loaded.
Harrisburg won the game in the bottom of the ninth when Jack Teigen singled to lead off the ninth, moving to second and third on wild pitches and scored on another wild pitch by reliever Bryan Atkinson.
Bransen Kuehl, Drew Scherbenske and Hunter Tillery all had two hits, with Kuehl and Scherbenske knocking in three runs each and Tillery two runs.
Kuehl started the game on the mound for Post 22, giving up two hits and three runs in two innings, walking four and striking out four. Wilson Kieffer pitched three innings and gave up four hits and six runs, walking four and striking out two, and Atkinson gave up four hits and four runs (two earned) in three innings, walking five and striking out two.
Teigen had five hits and three RBI to pace Harrisburg, while Taylor Klein hit a grand slam home run in the fifth inning.
Post 22, 15-10, closes out the five-game East River swing today with a pair of games in Brookings against the Brookings Bandits. First pitch is at noon. The Hardhats return home Sunday for a doubleheader against West Fargo, N.D.
STURGIS 5, MILES CITY 2: The Titans scored three times in the top of the first inning and picked up the win Thursday against the Outlaws at the Truwealth Invitational in Williston, N.D.
RJ Andzrejewski and Connor Cruickshank both had two hits for the Titans, while Gage Murphey knocked in two runs.
Murphey picked up the win, giving up just one hit and no earned runs in five innings, walking six and striking out eight.
Sturgis, 5-5, returns to action Friday in the tournament against Great Falls, Mont., at 2:30 p.m.
Jim Scull Tournament
Kolby Denke threw a perfect game and the Rapid City Post 22 Expos earned a pair of shutout wins Thursday at the Jim Scull Tournament.
The Expos moved to 3-0 in the tournament with a 13-0 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Risers and a 10-0 win over the Sturgis Riders.
Denke didn't allow a hit or walk in keeping the Risers off the basepaths, striking out nine in four innings. He threw just 52 pitches, with 33 strikes.
The Expos opened with four runs in each of the first two innings to take control.
Denke and Tate Crosswait both had two hits and one RBI each for the Expos, while Easton Ogle knocked in three runs without a hit and Tevin Elliot had one hit and two RBI.
Against Sturgis, the Expos scored seven runs in the second inning and three more in the third. Crosswait had two hits and one RBI, while Palmer Jacobs and Tyler Roach both had one hit and two RBI.
Jadon Moreno got the win, giving up four hits and no runs in four innings and Crosswait struck out the side in the fifth.
The Rapid City Post 320 Shooters jumped on the Spearfish JV team with nine runs in the second inning and rolled to a 13-0 win in four innings.
Ryan Rufledt had three hits and one RBI for the Shooters, while Kolton Moshier had two hits and three RBI and Hayden Leighty two hits and two RBI.
Tyson Ness and Moshier combined for the shutout, with Ness getting the winning, giving up four hits, walking two and striking out seven in three innings. Moshier pitched a scoreless fourth.
The Post 22 Bullets rolled to a 22-7 win over Sturgis in four innings, scoring 10 runs in the top of the fourth. Noah Blake had three hits and three RBI for the Bullets, while Jace Morgan, Landon Matkins and Micaiah Griffith all with two hits with Griffith knocking in four runs.
Spearfish moved to 2-0 in the tournament with an 11-3 win over Newcastle, Wyo. Post 164 pounded out 17 hits and led 7-1 before scoring four times in the top of the seventh before Newcastle closed the game with two runs.
Ty Sieber and Aiden Haught both had four hits, with Haught knocking in a pair of runs. Carter Lyon, Connor Comer and Noah Mollman all had two hits.