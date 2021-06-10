Hardhats drop two on the road to Harrisburg

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats dropped a pair of games to Harrisburg Post 45 Thursday in Harrisburg.

Harrisburg won the opener 6-0 and the nightcap 13-12 in nine innings.

In the first game, Harrisburg got to Post 22 starting pitcher Jake Goble with four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Tyson Kogel.

With Harrisburg starting pitcher Will Simmons on his game, the Hardhats struggled to get anything going offensively with just three hits. Simmons walked two batters and struck out 11.

Goble gave up six hits and all six runs in 5 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out nine. The loss dropped him to 4-1 on the season

Jack Sutton, who hit a solo home run in the sixth, led Harrisburg with three hits.

The second game was a back and forth affair, as Harrisburg led 3-1 after one inning and 4-1 after four innings. Post 22 scored three times in the top of the fifth to tie the game, but Post 45 responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning for an 8-4 lead.