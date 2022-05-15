Hardhats erupt in doubleheader, complete sweep of Watertown

Post 22 continued its momentum at the plate to sweep a doubleheader Sunday against Watertown Post 17 and complete a four-game series sweep at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats earned an 8-0 win in Game 1 and proceeded to win 13-1 in Game 2.

Post 22 exploded offensively with 21 runs on 15 hits with a pair of homeruns between the two contests.

The Hardhats scored at least eight runs in their last seven contests and are averaging 8.08 runs per game this season.

“Yesterday we had to earn our runs,” hitting coach Nic Ewing said. “We didn’t hit the ball around the park a ton but did some little things to put ourselves in situations where we could score. We waited for that one big inning and got a big inning in every game, so that’s really good to see.”

Amarian Sailer finished 2 for 5 on Sunday with an inside the park home run, 4 runs and 3 RBIs.

“We definitely got it together and swung it well this weekend,” Sailer said. “I think we did pretty good and we found the barrel a lot this weekend.”

Ewing credited Sailer with sparking the offense on the homer that gave the Hardhats a 2-0 lead in the seven run fifth inning of Game 1.

“Mars is dangerous at the plate and we knew we needed something to break out in that game,” Ewing said. “Their kid was throwing well and you needed something to loosen up and open it up and that certainly was the play to do it.”

Post 22 also relied on solid pitching to wrap-up the series sweep. Its pitchers held Watertown to 6 runs in four games.

Brian Atkinson earned the win in Game 1. He allowed one hit in five innings with five strikeouts and four walks. Palmer Jacobs entered in the sixth inning and closed out the contest, surrendering one hit and striking out five in two innings.

“I had a great defense behind me and the offense was really hitting it hard,” Atkinson said. “It’s great when everybody is hitting the ball.”

In Game 2, Dylon Marsh started on the mound and allowed one run on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

“I had an injury a week before the season and was really anxious to be back on the field,” he said. “I got the first inning out of the way and said ‘I’m comfortable now’. I had to find the touch because I was so excited to be back on the field.”

Game 1: Post 22 8, Watertown Post 17 0

The Hardhats outlasted Watertown 8-0 thanks to outstanding pitching and an offensive explosion in the fifth inning.

Atkinson made the most of his start and held Watertown scoreless in five innings of work to earn the win. He allowed just one hit with five strikeouts and four walks.

Palmer Jacobs entered to relieve his teammate in the sixth inning and continued the trend. He pitched two innings of on-hit baseball with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Hardhats got on the board in the bottom of the third when Sailer scored on a wild pitch to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Post 22 erupted in the bottom of the fifth for seven runs on seven hits. Sailer led off the frame with an inside-the-park home run to deep center that breathed life into the Hardhats lineup and extended the lead to 2-0. He finished the game 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.

“Honestly there were two strikes, so I was just thinking put it in play and do some damage,” Sailer said. “But coach kept sending me and it ended up as an inside the parker.”

Ryker Henne followed up the homer with a single to left. Then with one out Harrison Good and Peyton Tipton singled to load the bases.

Henne scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0.

Philip Bentz followed it up with a two-run single to right that scored Good and Tipton to extend the lead to 5-0.

Wilson Kieffer gave the Hardhats a 6-0 lead on a sacrifice to the pitcher to score Bentz.

Zeke Farlee followed with a one-run single to center that scored Kieffer and extended the advantage to 7-0.

Sailer added his second RBI of the inning on an infield single to score Farlee and make it 8-0 before Watertown finally got out of the inning.

Jerod Cyrus suffered the loss for Watertown as he surrendered six runs (five earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and five walks.

Game 2: Post 22 13, Watertown 1

In the second contest, Watertown seized an early 1-0 lead on a Cyrus double that scored Ryan Robine in the top of the first.

The Hardhats responded, however, with a run in the bottom of the first and blew the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the second and three more in the third to claim a 13-1 win in five innings.

The Post 22 starter Marsh settled in after the first inning and allowed just one hit and one run in four innings to earn the win. Jude Sears entered in relief to earn a save in one inning of no-hit baseball with one strikeout and no walks.

The Hardhats finished the game, and day, without an error in the field and turned three double plays in the contest.

“We had 60-something errors in our first few games and I don’t think we really had any today,” Tipton said. “It’s been so helpful to have guys on the mound that can pitch and to play good defense behind them.”

Tipton finished the contest 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.

Wyatt Anderson led the way at the plate for the Hardhats. He finished the contest 1 for 2 with one run and 4 RBIs on a grand slam in the second before he took a pitch off the cheek and exited the game.

After the game head coach Kelvin Torve said Anderson was shaken up but not injured after the scary incident.

Post 22 returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the Gillette Riders before returning home Saturday for a three-game set against Cheyenne (Wyo.) Post 6 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

