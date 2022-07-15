Hardhats fall to Sioux Falls East as weather shortens doubleheader

Rapid City Post 22 began its final stretch of regular season games Friday night with a rocky start.

The Hardhats dug themselves into a 5-0 hole in the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Post 15 East, which increased to 8-0 in an eventual 10-5 loss at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Their pitching woes continued in Game 2 as they surrendered all seven of their runs allowed with the bases loaded and fell behind 7-3. They got two runs back to cut it to a two-run game in the fourth inning before rain and lightning settled in and the game was called off after about a 40-minute delay and declared a no contest.

In Game 1, Post 22 (34-23 overall, 16-3 in South Dakota) collected all 11 of its hits via singles. Mars Sailer went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Zeke Farlee tallied a pair of hits with a run and two RBIs. Lee Neugebauer lasted only two innings on the mound, allowing eight runs on six hits while walking two without a strikeout. Peyton Tipton finished the final five innings, giving up two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one.

In the shortened Game 2, Wyatt Anderson and Wilson Kieffer both doubled for the Hardhats, while Anderson picked up a pair of RBIs. Palmer Jacobs surrendered three runs on three hits and six walks with one strikeout in just 2 2/3 innings. Eli Kelley entered in relief and gave up four runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in just 2/3 innings.

Post 22 concludes its regular season Saturday with a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Post 15 West.

Game 1: Sioux Falls East 10, Post 22 5

Five runs scored by Sioux Falls East (29-11 overall, 18-7 in South Dakota) in the first inning forced Post 22 to play from behind nearly the entire game. The early onslaught began with an RBI sacrifice-fly to center for the second out, followed by an RBI-double, a liner that clanked off shortstop Wilson Kieffer’s glove that scored two and an RBI-single.

Andrew Glovich made it 8-0 in the second inning by sending a three-run home run with two out beyond the left field fence.

The Hardhats got on the board in the bottom-half of the second off an line drive single to right field from Jacob Solano that scored Dylon Marsh. They then cut their deficit down to three in the fourth when Zeke Farlee hit a bases-loaded, two-run double to right, then Mars Sailer, with runners on second and third, cleared the bases with by roping a single past the shortstop to make it 8-5.

Post 22’s momentum was stolen in the next inning, however, as a bases-loaded, no-out sac-fly by Sioux Falls East scored a run, followed by a ground ball single into right that plated its 10th run of the first game.

The Hardhats moved four runners into scoring position in their final three innings at the plate but couldn’t bring any home. They left 11 runners on base.