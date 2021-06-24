Hardhats fall twice in Omaha tournament

It was a tough all-around day for the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team, as the Hardhats dropped two games in the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb., falling to Brandon Valley 8-2 and Russellville, Ark., 10-1.
The two losses put the Hardhats at 1-2 in the tournament as they begin bracket play on Friday. They'll face Millard South at 6:30 p.m.
In the two games Thursday, the Hardhats had just 10 total hits and gave up 18 runs on 20 hits, walking 12 and committing eight errors.
Against Brandon Valley, the team the Hardhats beat to win their 43rd state title last August, the Lynx broke open a tight game with three runs in the fourth inning on a three-run home run by Lake Terveer, and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Jake Goble had two of the team's four hits, with Blake Weaver and Peyton Tipton both having one RBI each.
Terveer, Matt Brown and Nick Hokenstad all had two hits for Brandon Valley, with Brown knocking in four runs.
Goble struggled on the mound and took the loss, giving up seven hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings, walking four and striking out six. Wilson Kieffer pitched one inning and gave up two runs on two hits.
Against Russellville, the Hardhats trailed 4-0 before scoring their lone run in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single by Weaver. Post 22 had six errors in the game and have up 11 hits, walking six batters.
Weaver had two of the team's six hits and Wyatt Anderson took the loss on the mound, giving up five hits and two runs (five earned) in four innings. Palmer Jacobs gave up six hits and three runs in three innings of relief.
Big Sticks club Sasquatch
Badlands rolled to win the three-game series with Spearfish, 16-3 Thursday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 1-0 after two innings, but the Big Sticks scored five runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take control. After the Sasquatch scored twice in the fifth, Badlands scored the final eight runs of the game to get the lop-sided win.
Nicky Winterstein and Joe Caccitore had one RBI each to pace the Sasquatch.
Carson Lundmark, with four hits and seven RBI, led the Big Sticks. Travis Ray Jr. added three hits and two RBI, while Joe Osborn added two hits and two RBI.
Spearfish, 16-8, returns to action Friday night when it hosts Western Nebraska at 6:35 p.m.