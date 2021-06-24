Hardhats fall twice in Omaha tournament

It was a tough all-around day for the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team, as the Hardhats dropped two games in the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb., falling to Brandon Valley 8-2 and Russellville, Ark., 10-1.

The two losses put the Hardhats at 1-2 in the tournament as they begin bracket play on Friday. They'll face Millard South at 6:30 p.m.

In the two games Thursday, the Hardhats had just 10 total hits and gave up 18 runs on 20 hits, walking 12 and committing eight errors.

Against Brandon Valley, the team the Hardhats beat to win their 43rd state title last August, the Lynx broke open a tight game with three runs in the fourth inning on a three-run home run by Lake Terveer, and two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Jake Goble had two of the team's four hits, with Blake Weaver and Peyton Tipton both having one RBI each.

Terveer, Matt Brown and Nick Hokenstad all had two hits for Brandon Valley, with Brown knocking in four runs.

Goble struggled on the mound and took the loss, giving up seven hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings, walking four and striking out six. Wilson Kieffer pitched one inning and gave up two runs on two hits.