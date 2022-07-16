Hardhats finish regular season with pair of offensively-fueled wins over Sioux Falls West

Rapid City Post 22 showed its offensive prowess once again Saturday afternoon and what might be in store at this year’s state tournament.

The Hardhats racked up 14 hits and blew out Sioux Falls Post 15 West 14-3 in just four innings in the first game of a doubleheader, then backed up the win with nine hits in the second game in a 7-1 victory for the sweep at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“It was a good day for us offensively,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Yesterday we did swing the bat pretty well, it didn’t work out because we struggled on the mound, and we swung the bat at the (Gopher Classic), so I think we’re trending in the right direction with hitting, so I was really pleased with the way we swung the bats today.”

The Hardhats rebounded from a tough outing Friday night where they fell 10-5 to Sioux Falls Post 15 East in Game 1 and were down 7-5 in Game 2 before it was called off due to weather and declared a no-contest.

“Our biggest thing yesterday was we weren’t aggressive enough, and today we came out swinging well and found some barrels, just found some places where fielders weren’t,” Post 22 right fielder Harrison Good said. “They were having a little trouble finding the zone, but I feel like we had quality at-bats in the sense that when they gave us something we liked, we took it and took advantage of it.”

The Hardhats finish their 2022 regular season campaign with a 36-23 overall record and an 18-3 mark among South Dakota competition. Since they are hosting the state tournament, they receive an automatic bid to the event and will not participate in the play-in series. They have the next 11 days off before State commences.

“In the breaks in the past we’ve taken a little too much time off, maybe taking it too lighthearted,” Good said. “So we’re going to make sure the guys stay focused and go into the state tournament ready to win it.”

In Game 1, Alex Dietrich went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and one run, and Ryker Henne collected four RBIs as part of a 2-for-3 performance that included two runs. Dylon Marsh drew four walks and scored three runs, while Good tallied a pair of knocks and scored two runs. Zeke Farlee added two RBIs.

Starting pitcher Wyatt Anderson lasted four innings on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out three and walking one on 89 pitches. Wilson Kieffer threw one hitless inning in relief.

In Game 2, Jed Jenson tripled and recorded the only multi-hit performance of the contest, going 2 for 3 with three runs, while Mars Sailer picked up three RBIs and Kieffer added two runs.

Brian Atkinson threw a complete game on the mound, overturning a previously struggling Post 22 pitching unit, surrendering four hits while striking out two and walking one on 91 pitches.

“Obviously we struggled on the mound yesterday, but we fixed it today. It was a good day on the mound,” Torve said. “It’s not a concern, but pitching’s everything. You’ve got to win four or five games (at State), and so you’ve got to have guys that throw strikes, you’ve got to have guys that are efficient with their pitches, so pitching’s everything.”

Game 1: Post 22 14, Sioux Falls West 3

Alex Dietrich got the Hardhats’ offensive output going in the opening frame by lining a two-out, two-run single to right field to give his squad a 2-0 lead.

After Sioux Falls West tied the contest in the second with back-to-back RBI-singles, Post 22 responded with a whopping 11 runs in the third.

Ryker Henne started things off with a one-out, two-run single to right-center field, followed by an RBI-double from Philip Bentz and an RBI-single by Wilson Kieffer to make it a 6-2 ballgame.

Leadoff batter Zeke Farlee then sent a two-run single into right field to make it 8-2 before Sioux Falls West grabbed the second out of the inning. After it did, Farlee, who reached second on his hit, stole third base then scored on an errant throw trying to get him out at third.

Harrison Good roped a two-out, RBI-single past the shortstop to give the Hardhats double-digit runs for the game, then Henne drove in another two runs, this time on a double to right field. He was then sent home on a single to right by Jed Jenson to cap off the big inning, making it a 13-2 game.

Sioux Falls West got a run back in the fourth with an RBI-single past the shortstop, but Post 22 answered with a first-pitch, RBI-single from Dietrich that plated Mars Sailer and ended Game 1 early.

Game 2: Post 22 7, Sioux Falls West 1

Sioux Falls West got on the board first and tallied its only run of the game in the opening frame on a wild pitch from Atkinson that plated a runner from third. It wound up being the only run allowed after Atkinson worked himself into a one-out, bases-loaded jam. After the run, he got out of the inning with a groundout and strikeout.

Jenson helped Post 22 level the contest in the bottom-half of the first when he lined a leadoff triple into the right-center field gap. He was then driven in on a groundout from Sailer.

The Hardhats pulled ahead in the second when, with runners on first and second and no outs, Philip Bentz, substituted at catcher for Jacob Solano, who suffered a right-hand injury early in the game, laid down a bunt-single. An error on the throw to first allowed both Dietrich and Henne to score to make it 3-1.

Sailer laced a two-run double later in the same frame to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

Post 22 tacked on two more runs in the third after getting runners on corners with two outs. A wild pitch with Sailer at the plate scored Kieffer from third, then an error on the Sioux Falls West shortstop trying to get Sailer out at first on the ground ball allowed Jenson to come home.

Atkinson shut the door from there.