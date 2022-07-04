Hardhats get bats rolling, throttle Premier West to finish Firecracker Tournament

Through the first five games of this year’s Firecracker Tournament, Rapid City Post 22 mustered only 14 hits, including one game where it failed to get just one.

A turnaround at the plate was much-needed, and on Monday’s Fourth of July place game, the Hardhats made it happen, swinging aggressively and playing smart to rack up 10 hits in a 10-0 victory over Premier West at Fitzgerald Stadium to finish the tournament in seventh place.

“We were comfortable up there, we were seeing the ball, we had good approaches and we swung it really well,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Especially after the tournament we’ve had, to play the last two games the way we did is very encouraging.”

The Hardhats (31-20) struck for three runs in each of the first two innings before tallying four in the fourth to build a large enough lead for a four-and-a-half-inning mercy-rule win. Error-free baseball, both in the field and on the base paths, helped them end the 47th installment of the Firecracker Tournament on a high note.

“Last night we played clean baseball and ran the bases well, today we played clean baseball and ran the bases well,” Torve said. “So when we just focus on the next thing, we’ll be fine.”

Mars Sailer went 3 for 3 for the Hardhats, earning a double, with three runs and two RBIs. Dylon Marsh and Wilson Kieffer both tallied two runs, and Alex Dietrich picked up a pair of RBIs. All but one member of Post 22’s lineup recorded a hit, coupling that with just two strikeouts.

“Coach Torve gave us a speech yesterday to fire us up,” Sailer said. “We got a win yesterday, and today we were just feeling hot, got the bats rolling, Wyatt pitched really well, and that’s all I can really say.”

Wyatt Anderson, battling a forearm injury, was efficient on the mound, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering just one hit and one walk and striking out two. Willis Lemer made his first appearance as a Hardhat and threw the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and fanning two. Off the two hits the Cardinals (14-16) did manage and the one walk they drew, they never reached scoring position.

“I was thrilled for him,” Torve said of Lemer. “He did extremely well and I’m really proud of him, because he really works hard and he’s been in the program for three years now. He’s thrilled he got an opportunity, and took advantage of it today.”

Post 22 faced off against the same team it opened the Firecracker against, and even faced the same left-handed starter who gave up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings on Thursday. On Monday he was taken for all 10 hits and all 10 runs.

“That didn’t hurt. When you’ve seen a guy four days ago, you know how he’s going to pitch you, but you still have to hit the ball, and so I really liked our approaches,” Torve said. “We were aggressive, we were confident, and the scoreboard showed it.”

The Hardhats loaded the bases with one out in the opening frame and quickly went up 2-0 on an errant throw by the Cardinals second baseman at first trying to complete an inning-ending double play. Instead, the ball sailed wide, allowing both Sailer and Marsh to score. Dietrich then lined a 2-2 pitch into left field to drive in Lee Neugebauer.

Sailer ignited a two-out rally in the second inning when he sent a 2-0 pitch to right field, which got past the outfielder, allowing Kieffer to score from first and Sailer to reach third. After Marsh walked, two straight dropped balls by the Premier West first baseman trying to get the force out plated two more runs to make it 6-0.

With runners on second and first and no outs in the fourth, Sailer lined a two-run double into left field on a 1-0 pitch, and Marsh followed with a first-pitch RBI-single past the shortstop. Dietrich then helped Post 22 reach double-digit scoring for the 13th time this season with a first-pitch sacrifice-fly to center that plated Harrison Good from third.

“I really think Thursday we weren’t fired up,” Sailer said. “We then played four bad games and then won one yesterday, and today we were fired up. I had a good feeling going into it today.”

Lemer, who took over for Anderson in the fourth after his 39-pitch effort, came back out for the fifth and shut the door on the mercy-rule victory to end the contest in about 70 minutes. He finished with 17 pitches.

After an eight-game homestand, the Hardhats are back on the road Wednesday for an in-state battle with Pierre Post 8 before taking part in the Gopher Classic tournament in Edina, Minnesota, which runs Friday through Sunday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.