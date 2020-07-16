Hardhats get shutout by Zach Whitesell in stopping 406 Flyers

Bransen Kuehl is feeling pretty good these days and Zach Whitesell felt just okay.
But just okay was more than good enough for Whitesell as he pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Kuehl hit his second home run in two games as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats picked up an 8-0 win over the 406 Flyers Thursday night to open the Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.
In the late game the Hardhats faced Gillette. For more on that game, go online at www.rapidcityjournal.com.
In the opener, Whitesell didn't believe he had his best stuff, but kept the Flyers from scoring, scattering four hits, walking two and striking out seven.
Location was the highlight of Whitesell's night, he said.
"I wasn't really missing, so that was good," he said. "I didn't have my best stuff. I just had to throw strikes and let my defense make the plays."
By going the distance, the Hardhats didn't have to go to their bullpen right away and will look to save arms for further in this six-game, four-day tournament.
"It definitely helps with pitching and stuff," Whitesell said. "We know that coming into a tournament we want to save as much pitching as we can."
Kuehl, meanwhile, turned on a Nate Kojetin pitch for his fourth home run of the season. He also homered Monday night in the 16-1 win over Sturgis in Sturgis.
"I was expecting curveball, so I sat," he said.
Kuehl, who missed some time with a hamstring injury, said he is feeling good but also feeding off of his teammates.
"I did hit a couple of home runs, but it also comes from my teammates energy," Kuehl said. "They get me fired up and make me want to play."
The Hardhats got on the board with a pair of runs in the first inning on a RBI single by Ryan Bachman, scoring Kuehl from second, and a sac fly by Matt Hegre, scoring Bachman.
Post 22 made it 3-0 in the third on a RBI double by Jake Goble, scoring Bachman, and 5-0 with a pair of runs in the fourth.
In the fourth, Hunter Tillery reached on an error and scored on an errant pickoff attempt by pitcher Kyler Koppes. He rounded second and got to third and then dashed home when the Flyers were slow to get the ball in.
Bachman made it 5-0 on a sac fly, scoring Kuehl.
The Hardhats kept up the pace with three runs in the fifth, the first two on a couple of ground out RBIs, and the third on the big solo home run by Kuehl over the left-field wall.
Bachman finished with two hits and two RBI, while Goble added two hits and one run batted in, while Weaver also had a air of hits.
The Flyers, from Laurel, Mont., had four hits by four different players. Their best chance to score came in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but failed to cross home plate after Whitesell induced a fly ball to Weaver in right field.
After the first game, both Kuehl and Whitesell said hey are playing well, but still have a ways to go in the tournament and heading into postseason play.
"We're just trying to figure things out right now as we continue to build our relationships, as hopefully get the right stuff as we head to the postseason," Whitesell said.
Added Kuehl: "Personally, with the talks that we have been getting, we know there is more in store. We have to quit hanging around. It is going to go game-by-game, and we have to be prepared and focus on the one in front of us."
Post 22 returns to tournament action Friday night against Pierre at 8 p.m.
