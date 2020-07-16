Hardhats get shutout by Zach Whitesell in stopping 406 Flyers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bransen Kuehl is feeling pretty good these days and Zach Whitesell felt just okay.

But just okay was more than good enough for Whitesell as he pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Kuehl hit his second home run in two games as the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats picked up an 8-0 win over the 406 Flyers Thursday night to open the Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.

In the late game the Hardhats faced Gillette. For more on that game, go online at www.rapidcityjournal.com.

In the opener, Whitesell didn't believe he had his best stuff, but kept the Flyers from scoring, scattering four hits, walking two and striking out seven.

Location was the highlight of Whitesell's night, he said.

"I wasn't really missing, so that was good," he said. "I didn't have my best stuff. I just had to throw strikes and let my defense make the plays."

By going the distance, the Hardhats didn't have to go to their bullpen right away and will look to save arms for further in this six-game, four-day tournament.

"It definitely helps with pitching and stuff," Whitesell said. "We know that coming into a tournament we want to save as much pitching as we can."