Hardhats get two 10-2 wins to move to 3-0 in Veterans Classic

There's no place like home, even if it is a brand new home.
After playing their first 16 games on the road, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats are enjoying their new Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital, winning two more games Friday at the Veterans Classic.
The Hardhats downed Bellevue East (Omaha) 10-2, and did the same to Mitchell with a 10-2 triumph. Thursday, Post 22 downed the 406 Flyers 5-1.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said they are a long way from arriving, but the last two days have been encouraging.
"We competed and it is nice to be home," Torve said. "We're playing relaxed, we're playing confident, and we’re being competitive. We're competitive on the mound, we're competitive at the plate. We're starting to make the routine plays defensively. It is fun to see."
As has been the case all season, Torve and his coaching staff have shuffled the lineup with a mixture of younger players trying to make their mark to go along with a handful of veterans.
Friday, those veterans — Bransen Kuehl, Jake Goble, Dalton Klosterman, Drew Scherbenske and Blake Weaver — had good days, but many of the youngsters stepped up and contributed well.
In the first game against Bellevue, 15-year-old Lee Negebauer and 16-year-old Dylon Marsh shut down the Nebraska team on the mound, while in the nightcap younger players like Jed Sullivan and Harrison Good came through with their bats.
"We run guys out there who we feel can do the job, and for the last two days everybody has gotten it done," he said. "But there is a lot more to go yet."
Good came into the game hitting about .190, but laced a three-run double in the fifth inning that broke the game open.
"I have been working on a lot of opposite fielding hitting lately, so I guess it worked out for me there," Good said.
Good added that he came into the game thinking about his chance, and realized he had to capitalize on this opportunity.
"I tried to work for it a little more and I think I did pretty good job of it tonight," he said. "I'm starting off on a good trail now, and I am ready to get back at hitting and being a better baseball player."
The Kernels surprised Goble in the first inning on a single by Parker Bollinger and a hard-hit two-run home run by Nonah Schmidt.
Torve said he credits Mitchell for coming out and swinging the bats.
"They were not intimidated, they came out swinging and Schmidt hits a two-run jack. They came out and punched us in the mouth and thankfully we punched them back in the bottom of the first," he said. "Mitchell has always been well coached, disciplined and fundamental. Any time you beat them you have to play your best game"
Goble, however, didn't give up a hit the rest of the wat allowing just four baserunners on two walks and two errors. He struck out nine to move to 4-0 on the season.
"(Goble) is confident and he is having a lot of fun," Torve said. "He is a very fun-loving guy and that is good to see. When you are dealing like him that makes it easy."
Trailing 2-0, the Hardhats came back with one run in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Kuehl and Post 22 took a 3-2 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Sullivan.
The Hardhats led 5-2 in the third when Goble doubled, moved to third, scoring on a groundnut by Weaver, followed by a solo home run over the left-center fence by second baseman Peyton Tipton.
Post 22 broke it open with a four-run fifth on a RBI single by Tipton and the huge three-run double to the right field corner by Good.
Post 22 ended the game in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI double by Klosterman.
Goble, Klosterman and Tipton all had two hits for the Hardhats.
In the opener, the Hardhats got another strong pitching effort, this time from Negebauer, who have up three hits and two runs in four innings, with Marsh pitching a scoreless fifth.
"Lee is 15 and Dylon is 16 and they competed today," Torve said. "They didn't have a breaking ball, but they competed with their fastball. That's what we like. We like guys who have heart and they had it today. They really pitched well."
Negebauer, in just his second start on the varsity level, said it is all about throwing strikes. Bellevue scored both runs in the fourth inning, but he limited the damage when the Hardhat infield rolled a 6-4-3 double play.
"I have maybe one or two pitches, so I just out there and try to hit the zone, and hopefully my players behind me can go out and make plays," he said.
Negebauer admitted he was a little nervous going in, but having confidence in himself was the key.
"It was fun being out there, a big crowd and I had never seen anything like that," he said.
The Hardhats jumped on starting pitcher Jon Finan for two runs in the first and two more in the third.
In the first inning, Ryker Henne reached when his ball to center was dropped. Kuehl was then hit by a pitch, followed by a RBI singles by Goble and Weaver.
In the fourth, Post 22 made it 4-0 when Kuehl, on third, scored when Finan made a wild pickoff attempt at first. Weaver, on first, moved all of the way to third on the play and scored on a single by Luke Jegeris.
Bellevue East came back in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs on a RBI single by Jake Eltiste and a groundout double play by AJ Lucas.
The Hardhats responded and put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI single by Kuehl and a two-run single by Goble, who lumbered around the bases to score after the ball was missed-played by the centerfielder and ran to the wall.
Post 22 then ended the game via the eight-run rule in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI bloop single by Scherbenske and a run-scoring single by Sullivan.
Kuehl, Goble and Scherbenske all had two hits for the Hardhats, with Goble driving home three runs, Kuehl, Sullivan, Weaver, Jegeris and Scherbenske one each.
Elitise had two of Bellevue's four hits.
Post 22, 12-7, returns to action in the tournament Saturday night when it faces Gillette, Wyo., at 5:30 p.m. and Fremont, Neb., at 8 p.m.
"Tomorrow is another day and baseball is an everyday sport. You have to put your A game on the field every day or bad things happen," Torve said. "Tomorrow we have to come out with the same attitude that we had today."