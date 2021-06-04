Hardhats get two 10-2 wins to move to 3-0 in Veterans Classic

Negebauer, in just his second start on the varsity level, said it is all about throwing strikes. Bellevue scored both runs in the fourth inning, but he limited the damage when the Hardhat infield rolled a 6-4-3 double play.

"I have maybe one or two pitches, so I just out there and try to hit the zone, and hopefully my players behind me can go out and make plays," he said.

Negebauer admitted he was a little nervous going in, but having confidence in himself was the key.

"It was fun being out there, a big crowd and I had never seen anything like that," he said.

The Hardhats jumped on starting pitcher Jon Finan for two runs in the first and two more in the third.

In the first inning, Ryker Henne reached when his ball to center was dropped. Kuehl was then hit by a pitch, followed by a RBI singles by Goble and Weaver.

In the fourth, Post 22 made it 4-0 when Kuehl, on third, scored when Finan made a wild pickoff attempt at first. Weaver, on first, moved all of the way to third on the play and scored on a single by Luke Jegeris.

Bellevue East came back in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs on a RBI single by Jake Eltiste and a groundout double play by AJ Lucas.