Hardhats go into State American Legion tournament as a darkhorsehats

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats look to play the spoiler role at the South Dakota American Legion State Class A Senior Tournament this weekend in Brandon, if that is possible for a team that is the defending state champions and have won 43 state titles as a program.
The Hardhats, 31-25 and the sixth-seed in the tournament, open with No. 3 Sioux Falls Post 15 West Friday at 12:30 p.m. (MT).
"We're obviously not the favorites this year, which I am totally fine with," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "Regardless of whether we are the favorites or whether we are the darkhorse, we have to play Post 22 baseball. We have to throw strikes, we have to play defense and we have to be fundamentally sound. We did that against Renner in the regionals, and if we continue to play that way, we'll be fine."
Post 22 qualified for the state tournament with a two-game sweep in the best of three series last weekend against Renner Post 307, 3-2 and 6-3.
The Hardhats, despite some struggles this season, have won eight of their last 10 games, with those two losses at the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis.
"You want momentum going into the state tournament and I do believe we have that," Torve said. "We had a week of practice before regionals and we had a good week, and we've had a week of practice since the regionals and it has been good week of work. We're ready. Now it is time to go out there and play Post 22 baseball."
The Hardhats are a little banged up going into the tournament, with their top hitter, Bransen Kuehl (.400), out with a shoulder injury and leadoff hitter Jed Sullivan (.295), out with another knee injury. Catcher Dalton Klosterman (.308) was lost about a month ago with a thumb injury.
Torve, however, said they feel good with who they have out on the field.
"We're a little dinged up but the other seven teams at the state tournament don't care," he said. "Whoever is in the lineup has to perform. I trust the guys that we have. We have worked hard all year. We've worked on eliminating mistakes. We just have to continue that type of plays over the next five days."
Post 22 has gone with a little younger lineup at times this season after some key graduation losses, but Torve said that after 56 games, no player is a rookie at this time of the year.
He said in a five-day tournament, to be successful you are going to need a lot of players and a lot of pitching.
"Everyone that we run out there, we trust to the do the jobs," he said.
Leading the pitching staff is Jake Goble (7-3, 3.28 earned from average) and Hunter Tillery (7-3, 2.53). Wyatt Anderson (6-1, 2.59) and Drew Scherbenske (2-2, 4.95) will round out the starting rotation, with Blake Weaver (3-2, 4.20), Wilson Kieffer (2-3, 6.06), Lee Neugebauer (1-3, 9.96) and Dylon Marsh (2-2, 8.05) in relief.
"It's a cast of thousands deep in the bullpen," Torve said. "Kieffer, we have trusted in big spots. During fireworks night in front of 3,200 people, we had him out there and he did a good job. We trust our guys to get it done and we're going to find out over the next five days how it goes."
Offensively, Scherbenske has had the hot bat as of late and is hitting .385, with 13 doubles and 22 runs batted in. Goble is hitting .339 with eight home runs and 63 RBI.
The Hardhats have played four teams in the tournament — Pierre (0-1), Watertown (1-3), Harrisburg (0-2) and Brandon Valley (0-1).
"What I tell our guys during the game is you have to forget your mistakes but remember the lesson, and the same as a team," Torve said. '"We played Harrisburg and they swept us, we played Brandon Valley and they beat us. You have to forget that. You have to remember what you can about their weaknesses and try to exploit them. You forget the results of early June games because this is mid-July and it is a totally different animal."
West is 36-16. After a 10-0 win over Sturgis in the regionals opener, it fell to the Titans 4-3 before winning the third and deciding game 1-0.
Post 22 and West have not faced each other this season.
"I think they swing the bats pretty good," he said. "But as far as individual players, I don't really know. They probably don't know us either, so it is probably even there."
Goble will start on the mound in the first game for the Hardhats.
"I expect him to throw well and go deep into the game," Torve said. "If we swing the bats and execute, we'll be fine."
The other first-round games will see No. 1 seed Sioux Falls East Post 15 against No. 8 Watertown Post 17 at 10 a.m., No. 5 Renner Post 307 Royals vs. No. 5 Pierre Post 8, and No. 2 Brandon Valley Post 131 versus No. 7 seed Harrisburg Post 45.
Junior A State Tournament
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos and Rapid City Post 320 Shooters will compete in the State A Junior Tournament this weekend in Pierre.
The Shooters, the 3A runner-up, will take on Region 1A champion Brookings Post 74 at 10 a.m., and the Expos, the 3A champion, faces the Region 2A runner-up Harrisburg Post 45 30 minutes after the first game or approximately 2:30 p.m.
The Expos, 28-18, beat the Shooters 12-8 and 11-6 last weekend in the Region 3A tournament. The Shooters are 22-18-2.
The other first-round games are Sioux Falls East Post 15 vs. Aberdeen Post 24 at 4 p.m. and Sioux Falls West Post 15 against Pierre Post 8 at 7 p.m.