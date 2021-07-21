Hardhats go into State American Legion tournament as a darkhorsehats

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's a cast of thousands deep in the bullpen," Torve said. "Kieffer, we have trusted in big spots. During fireworks night in front of 3,200 people, we had him out there and he did a good job. We trust our guys to get it done and we're going to find out over the next five days how it goes."

Offensively, Scherbenske has had the hot bat as of late and is hitting .385, with 13 doubles and 22 runs batted in. Goble is hitting .339 with eight home runs and 63 RBI.

The Hardhats have played four teams in the tournament — Pierre (0-1), Watertown (1-3), Harrisburg (0-2) and Brandon Valley (0-1).

"What I tell our guys during the game is you have to forget your mistakes but remember the lesson, and the same as a team," Torve said. '"We played Harrisburg and they swept us, we played Brandon Valley and they beat us. You have to forget that. You have to remember what you can about their weaknesses and try to exploit them. You forget the results of early June games because this is mid-July and it is a totally different animal."

West is 36-16. After a 10-0 win over Sturgis in the regionals opener, it fell to the Titans 4-3 before winning the third and deciding game 1-0.

Post 22 and West have not faced each other this season.