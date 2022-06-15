Hardhats keep the line moving in mercy-rule win over Stars

Rapid City Post 22 didn’t need multi-base hits, base-clearing knocks or a small ball strategy to beat Rapid City Post 320 on Wednesday night.

Instead the Hardhats kept it simple, staying disciplined at the plate and sending ground balls and fly balls into the outfield.

They finished with nine singles out of their 10 hits and complemented that by drawing nine walks in a 14-4 win over the Stars at Pete Lien Memorial Field in a game that lasted six innings.

“It was just something where one guy got a hit, one guy got a hit, one guy got a walk and it just continued,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “Some of those pitches were close, they were tantalizing. We trusted our discipline and they were good at-bats.”

Mars Sailer recorded a three-hit performance for the Hardhats (21-11), scoring three runs and adding an RBI. Zeke Farlee, whose double served as the only multi-base hit of the evening, collected four runs in a 2-for-2 outing, while Wyatt Anderson picked up a pair of knocks and Harrison Good drove in two runs.

“It was a beach ball. I was seeing it right out of his hands and didn’t try to do too much, just trying to get right on it and strike the ball,” Sailer said. “I feel like that’s how it always is with us. When we have games where we get over five hits, it starts with one. Somebody gets a line drive and we all just rally after that.”

Palmer Jacobs, usually a starter, entered the game in relief of Eli Kelley, who lasted 2 1/3 innings and surrendered all four runs. Jacobs struck out four and gave up four hits in the final 3 2/3 on the mound.

“We needed him. Eli was struggling, and we needed somebody to come in and restore some sanity, and Palmer did that,” Torve said. “It was an all-hands-on-deck game. It’s our crosstown rival and we want to win. All our pitchers were eligible, and we were going to use whoever we needed to to win the game.”

Seven players drew walks for Post 22, but they also racked up eight strikeouts as Post 320 reliever Caden Benke fanned seven in 3 1/3 innings. He came in for starter Xander Dansby, who allowed seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings.

“Our strikeouts were disgusting. That’s one thing we talked about after the game. We had some bad strikeouts,” Torve said. “Their pitching did a pretty good job on the mound. They’re a good team, they’re well-coached, we respect them and we have to bring our A-game every day.”

Ryan Rufledt homered for the Stars (16-9), while Gavyn Dansby went 3-for-3, scoring one run, and Lane Darrow went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and earned a double.

The Hardhats took an early 2-0 lead in the first when Good sent a bases-loaded, two-run single past the shortstop. They added another in the second on a two-out, bloop-single into left field by Anderson.

Rufledt got the Stars on the board in the bottom-half of the second when he sent a pitch out of the right-centerfield fence for a solo home run.

Post 22 answered in the third and opened up the game with a seven-run frame, which began on a bases-loaded, two-run single from Wilson Kieffer into left. The outfielder overran the incoming ball, allowing a third run to cross the plate.

Farlee tallied an RBI-double to center, then Sailer followed on the next at-bat with an RBI-single to right tov make it 8-1. With runners on second and first with one out and a new pitcher, Hayden Holec roped an RBI-single on the first pitch he saw, then an RBI sacrifice-fly to shallow right by Good allowed the 10th run to cross the plate and cap off the big inning.

An RBI-double by Darrow in the third helped Post 320 cut into its deficit, and back-to-back runs on a single to left by Rufledt and sac-fly to deep centerfield by Jace Wetzler, respectively, made it a six-run ball game, but Jacobs entered and was able to work himself out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam by striking out the first batter he faced before a 4-3 groundout ended the inning.

An infield single by Good in the fifth scored a run, then a bases-loaded walk drawn by Kai Jackson made it 12-4. The Hardhats added two more in the sixth on back-to-back, bases-loaded walks by Good and Marsh to make it 14 for the night and tie the second most runs they’ve scored in a game this season.

Post 22 is back on the diamond Thursday for a doubleheader on the road against Spearfish Post 164, while Post 320 hosts the Miles City Outlaws in a twin bill.

