Hardhats open with Mitchell in home doubleheader

The 2020 American Legion baseball season is finally here for Rapid City Post 22, and it might just mean a little more to the Hardhats than in past season openers.
The Hardhats don't have a national regional or World Series to play for as the American Legion headquarters canceled both, but they'll still shoot for a state title after coming up short last season.
They'll open today with a doubleheader against Mitchell that begins at 1 p.m. at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium.
Hardhats manager Kelvin Torve said that despite the disappointment of no regionals, they have plenty of motivation for the season.
"We didn't win the state tournament and all of the guys coming back know what that felt like. They don't want to repeat it," Torve said. "Yeah, we don't have a national regional or World Series, and that is the end goal for Post 22. This year the end goal is the state tournament. We have guys who hate to lose, and they remember losing last year."
The seeding for the state local regionals and state tournament will be from in-state games, thus each game against South Dakota teams will be critical.
Mitchell not only fills that bill, but Post 18, under manager Luke Norden, is always a solid ballclub.
"They are well coached; Luke Norden is a fantastic coach," Torve said. "Really the only player I know is Brady Hawkins. He's an excellent athlete. a good pitcher and a good third baseman. He'll be tough if we face him (Saturday). All I know is when you play them, they can beat you. They know baseball because they are fundamentally sound. We're going to have to bring our A game.
"These in-state games mean a lot. Our first game is an in-state game and it counts towards our seeding. That is part of motivation as well. We have to win as many of these in-state games as we can."
Describing the preseason in a couple of words, Torve didn't hesitate to call it surreal and choppy.
The Hardhats get to the spring training start and the city shuts down the day before because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are shut down for six weeks. They come back but can only do things in a group of 10, before beginning phase two which allowed the entire team to work together.
Torve said there has been no continuity to the preseason, but they are thankful they had one. With that being said, he said they are honoring the city's requirement, the CDC's requirements, because they want to keep their players healthy and the community healthy.
"It has just been such a weird time of life. Yeah, we know we have a game tomorrow (Saturday), but until it actually happens, it still feels like it is in the abstract," he said. "Once Mitchell gets here and we take infield, and we start the game, I think things will get back to normal. Until that time, it just has been weird."
They'll practice social distancing in the stands with painted 22 on benches for people to not sit there. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer available and Torve said the concession stand is doing what it needs to do to keep people safe.
"It's going to be a gorgeous day and we're doing everything we can to keep people safe," he said. "I just hope people can come out and enjoy baseball again."
On the field, Torve said that pitching is going to be their strong suit with a lot of veterans coming back. He said that they have some holes defensively to fill and some question marks offensively.
"We've only got about five or six innings of intrasquad work, because of the restrictions, so we really haven't been working on game situations much," he said. "Thankfully Post 22 players are pretty smart baseball-wise, but until we actually roll the balls out there, it's going to interesting see what we have."
Zach Whitesell (9-0, 1.43 ERA in 2019) and Dylan Richey (4-1, 3.00) will get the starts on the mound Saturday against Mitchell. Other top arms this season will come from Drew Arnold, Jake Goble, Tad Scherbenske, Colton Hartford and Bransen Kuehl.
Rotating at catcher this season will be Thomas McGuire and Dalton Klosterman, while rotating at first base will be Arnold and Goble.
At second will be Ryan Bachman, with Hartford at shortstop. Richey will play third when not pitching, while Kuehl will be at centerfield and Blake Weaver in right field. Left field is still up for grabs.
"There are still situations that arrive that they haven't seen before that you have to talk your way through," Torve said. "Our guys work hard at it, they are smart. They'll figure it out, I just hope it doesn't take too long to figure it out."
The six newcomers will have to step things up, Torve said, like all newcomers are expected to do at Post 22.
"We'll throw you out there to the wolves," he said. "We play good competition and we'll see who can get it done."
The Hardhats will be at Gillette Monday, before hosting Sturgis Post 33 on Wednesday.
