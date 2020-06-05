Hardhats open with Mitchell in home doubleheader

"These in-state games mean a lot. Our first game is an in-state game and it counts towards our seeding. That is part of motivation as well. We have to win as many of these in-state games as we can."

Describing the preseason in a couple of words, Torve didn't hesitate to call it surreal and choppy.

The Hardhats get to the spring training start and the city shuts down the day before because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are shut down for six weeks. They come back but can only do things in a group of 10, before beginning phase two which allowed the entire team to work together.

Torve said there has been no continuity to the preseason, but they are thankful they had one. With that being said, he said they are honoring the city's requirement, the CDC's requirements, because they want to keep their players healthy and the community healthy.

"It has just been such a weird time of life. Yeah, we know we have a game tomorrow (Saturday), but until it actually happens, it still feels like it is in the abstract," he said. "Once Mitchell gets here and we take infield, and we start the game, I think things will get back to normal. Until that time, it just has been weird."