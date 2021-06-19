Hardhats overcome Game 1 woes to top Missoula 13-2

Aided by a seven-run second inning, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats recovered from a loss earlier in the day to beat the Missoula Mavericks 13-2 in six innings.

Drew Scherbenske hit a double and went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Jacob Solano drove in four runs as part of a 3 for 4 performance. Hunter Tillery, Ryker Henne and Harrison all added two runs apiece.

Wyatt Anderson earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking one in five innings. The Hardhats played error-free baseball.

MISSOULA MAVERICKS 9, POST 22 HARDHATS 4: The Post 22 Hardhats saw their 2-0 lead slip away in the fourth inning as the Missoula Mavericks struck for six runs and ran away with a 9-4 victory Saturday in the first meeting of a doubleheader.

Luke Jegeris went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Bransen Kuehl earned a triple along with two RBIs. Jake Goble and Blake Weaver both picked up doubles.

Lee Neugebauer allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings.

SPEARFISH POST 164 5, VALOR 3: Kaiden Feyereisen hit a 2-run double in the fourth inning as Spearfish Post 164 topped Valor on Saturday.