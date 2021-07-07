Hardhats overcome storm, Titans for 9-3 win

A lightning and rain storm spoiled a magnificent pitching duel and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats came out of the weather delay with all of the momentum to stop the Sturgis Titans 9-3 late Wednesday night at Strong Field in Sturgis.

Post 22's Jake Goble and David Anderson of Sturgis were both tossing no-hitters through a scoreless first four innings, only to see the game stopped for over an hour because of the weather.

When the game resumed at about 9:30 p.m., Anderson struggled and the Hardhats took advantage with four runs in the top of the fifth to end the scoreless battle

Goble lost his perfect game in the fifth with a couple of walks and gave up two runs before being replaced by Blake Weaver to begin the sixth still with the no-hitter intact.

In a home-and-home series, the Hardhats also beat the Titans 9-2 Tuesday night in Rapid City.

After the rain and lightning delay, Wyatt Anderson quickly broke up Anderson's no-hitter with a double to right field. He then scored the game's first run on two wild pitches

Anderson continued to struggle and walked Hunter Tillery and Harrison Good, who both moved up a base on another passed ball, and Tillery came home to score on another passed ball for a 2-0.