Hardhats overcome storm, Titans for 9-3 win

A lightning and rain storm spoiled a magnificent pitching duel and the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats came out of the weather delay with all of the momentum to stop the Sturgis Titans 9-3 late Wednesday night at Strong Field in Sturgis.
Post 22's Jake Goble and David Anderson of Sturgis were both tossing no-hitters through a scoreless first four innings, only to see the game stopped for over an hour because of the weather.
When the game resumed at about 9:30 p.m., Anderson struggled and the Hardhats took advantage with four runs in the top of the fifth to end the scoreless battle
Goble lost his perfect game in the fifth with a couple of walks and gave up two runs before being replaced by Blake Weaver to begin the sixth still with the no-hitter intact.
In a home-and-home series, the Hardhats also beat the Titans 9-2 Tuesday night in Rapid City.
After the rain and lightning delay, Wyatt Anderson quickly broke up Anderson's no-hitter with a double to right field. He then scored the game's first run on two wild pitches
Anderson continued to struggle and walked Hunter Tillery and Harrison Good, who both moved up a base on another passed ball, and Tillery came home to score on another passed ball for a 2-0.
Bransen Kuehl, who was the lone Hardhat to reach base before the stoppage on an error and hit-by-pitch, hit his fifth home run, a two-run shot, over the left-field fence for a 4-0 Post 22 lead. After a walk to Drew Scherbenske, Dustin Alan replaced Anderson on the mound. Anderson gave up two hits, four runs, walked four and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.
Goble struggled as well when he returned as he walked the first two hitters he faced, and after Owen Cass bunted home Anderson from third, Goble threw high to first base for a three-base error, scoring Gage Murphey, to make it a 4-2 game.
Despite giving up the two runs, Goble still had a no-hitter as his day was done going into the sixth. He walked two and struck out eight. Weaver pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits and one run, striking out three.
The Hardhats made it 6-2 with two runs in the top of the sixth when Anderson singled, sending Jacob Solano to third, and Solano scored on an error by left fielder Ridge Inhofer, with Good adding a RBI single.
With the bases loaded, Scherbenske was hit-by-pitch by Alan to make it 7-2.
The Hardhats added two more runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Good.
David Anderson broke up the combined no-hitter for the Hardhats with a double to lead off the seventh. He would come around and score on a passed ball and a dropped third strike.
Good had a big game with two hits and three RBI for the Hardhats, while Kuehl knocked in two on his home run.
Alan had the lone RBI for the Titans.
The Hardhats, 26-23, now hit the road to Minneapolis to compete in the Gopher Classic this weekend, while the Titans, 10-17 are at Dickinson, N.D. for a pair of games.
In the bottom of the third inning, former Titan Josh Weisz, who tragically died a year ago in a jet ski accident, had his No. 33 retired with family present. Post 22 assistant coach Nic Ewing, who coached Weisz when he coached at Sturgis, and current Post 33 assistant Pat Cass read tributes about Weisz. His number now dons the left field wall at Strong Field.
Stars hold off Smittys in Aberdeen
The Rapid City Post 320 Stars stopped in Aberdeen on their way to the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis this weekend and earned a hard-fought 11-9 win over the Aberdeen Smittys Wednesday night.
The Stars offense scored in all but two innings to pick up the win. Post 320 led 11-6 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Smittys scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to close the gap.
Post 320 finished with 10 hits — all singles — and were led by Mason Mehlhaff, Lane Darrow and Jace Wetzler, all with two hits. Mehlhaff and Darrow knocked in two runs each and Wetzler one run, as did Peyton Ness, Gavyn Dansby and James Rogers.
The Stars opened with three runs in the top of the first on RBI singles by lane Darrow and Dansby, while Rogers reached on an error, allowing Dansby to score.
Lane Darrow had a RBI single and Rogers a RBI sac fly in the third and the Stars scored two runs in the fourth on an error and also on a ground ball by Ness.
Jace Wetzler and Mehlhaff had RBI singles in the fifth, while Dansby stole home and Mehlhaff drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth to close the Post 320 scoring.
Ashton Dahl, the second of three Post 320 pitchers, got the win in relief, giving up one run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Logan Miller started the game on the mound and gave up five runs on two hits in 2 1/3 inning and Brady Fallon pitched the final two innings giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits
Post 320, 15-19, competes in the Gopher Classic starting Friday.