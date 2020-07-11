Hardhats pick up two wins at Mitchell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats completed a season-sweep of Mitchell, stopping Post 18 in a pair of games Saturday at Caldwell Stadium in Mitchell.

The Hardhats ran past Mitchell in the first game, 12-2, before holding on for a 6-5 win in the nightcap.

Coming off their late night/early morning split over Brandon Valley in Rapid City, the Hardhats didn't show any ill effects early, opening with seven runs in the first inning in the opener.

Behind Hunter Tillery on the mound, the Hardhats cruised the rest of the way, as Tillery gave up just three hits, walking one and striking out eight.

Catcher Thomas Maguire had a big game offensively with a pair of hits and four runs batted in. Maguire had a two-run single in the first inning.

Peyton Tipton also had three hits for Post 22, while Blake Weaver had two hits and two RBI, Colton Hartford two hits and one run batted in and Jake Goble two RBI.

The Hardhats has 12 hits, including four doubles.

The second game appeared to be a carbon copy of the first, as the Hardhats opened with four runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two-run triple by Goble and a RBI double by Bransen Kuehl.