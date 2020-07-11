Hardhats pick up two wins at Mitchell

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats completed a season-sweep of Mitchell, stopping Post 18 in a pair of games Saturday at Caldwell Stadium in Mitchell.
The Hardhats ran past Mitchell in the first game, 12-2, before holding on for a 6-5 win in the nightcap.
Coming off their late night/early morning split over Brandon Valley in Rapid City, the Hardhats didn't show any ill effects early, opening with seven runs in the first inning in the opener.
Behind Hunter Tillery on the mound, the Hardhats cruised the rest of the way, as Tillery gave up just three hits, walking one and striking out eight.
Catcher Thomas Maguire had a big game offensively with a pair of hits and four runs batted in. Maguire had a two-run single in the first inning.
Peyton Tipton also had three hits for Post 22, while Blake Weaver had two hits and two RBI, Colton Hartford two hits and one run batted in and Jake Goble two RBI.
The Hardhats has 12 hits, including four doubles.
The second game appeared to be a carbon copy of the first, as the Hardhats opened with four runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two-run triple by Goble and a RBI double by Bransen Kuehl.
Post 22 led 6-1 after single runs in the second and fourth innings before Mitchell chipped away with one run in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-5.
Mitchell also had runners in scoring position against reliever Drew Scherbenske in the sixth before Scherbenske got out of the jam and got a two-out double against Hartford, before Hartford induced a ground ball to end the game.
Hartford and Goble both had two hits and two RBI to lead the Hardhats offensively.
Weaver picked up the win as he scattered four hits and all five runs in four innings, as he walked five and struck out one. Scherbenske pitched two scoreless innings striking out four and Hartford got the save with one strikeout in the seventh.
Brady Brosz had two hits for Mitchell and Jonah Schmidt drove in two runs.
Post 22, 22-8, returns to action Monday night at Sturgis, before co-hosting the Black Hills Veteran's Classic with Post 320 Thursday through Sunday.
Brandon Valley beats Spearfish and Sturgis
Brandon Valley bounced back from its disappointing loss against Post 22 with a doubleheader sweep of Spearfish and Sturgis Saturday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The Lynx crushed Spearfish 24-1 in five innings before stopping Sturgis 12-9.
Against Spearfish, Brandon Valley scored 13 runs in the third inning to break things open.
Hunter Marso had three hits and three RBI and Matt Brown added three hits and two RBI. Jaxon Haase and Dawson Skorczewski had two hits and two RBI each, while Joe Kolbeck and Tyle Schelske both had two hits. Noah Bertsch also knocked in three runs.
Brandon Valley led Sturgis 8-2 in the fifth before the Titans scored five in the bottom of the inning to pull within one run. But the Lynx responded with four in the top of the sixth before Sturgis closed with two in the bottom half of the inning. No runs were scored in the seventh.
Lake Terveerwas a perfect 5-for-5 with three RBI for the Lynx, while Michael Chevalier had three hits and two RBI and Haase, Thomas Scholten and Matt Brown two hits each.
Ridge Inhofer had three hits and two RBI for Sturgis, with Zach Hess adding three hits and one run batted in. Dylan Gillespie, John Fischer and Dustin Alan all had two hits for the Titans, who finished with 15 against Brandon Valley pitching.
Brandon Valley, 13-9, is at Rapid City Post 320 Sunday for a single game, while Sturgis, 18-8, hosts Rapid City Post 22 Monday night.
