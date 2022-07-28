Hardhats rack up errors, lose to Mitchell in second round of state tournament

After playing mistake-free baseball on Day 1 of the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament on Wednesday, Rapid City Post 22’s performance in the field on Day 2 was a different story.

The No. 2 Hardhats committed four errors, coupled with passed balls, wild pitches and hit-by-pitches, and similarly struggled at the plate in an 8-2 loss to No. 3 Mitchell Post 18 on Thursday at Fitzgerald Stadium to fall out of the winners bracket.

“We weren’t competitive on the mound, at the plate or in the field,” Post 22 head coach Kelvin Torve said. “When you have twice as many errors as hits, when you play a good team like Mitchell, who’s good and well-coached, we got what we deserved.”

The Hardhats (37-24 overall, 19-4 in South Dakota) finished with just two hits, walking twice and striking out six times, in their rematch with Mitchell from June 4 when they were denied a hit and mercy-ruled 13-0.

Alex Dietrich and Ryker Henne tallied the hits for their squad, both RBI knocks, while Dylon Marsh and Harrison Good scored the runs. Post 22 faced a tough starting pitcher in Landon Waddell, who struck out six over 6 1/3 innings for Mitchell (27-13 overall, 19-6 in South Dakota). He was taken out of the contest only after reaching the pitch limit of 105.

“He competed. We did not,” Torve said of Waddell. “It’s as simple as that.”

Hardhats starter Wyatt Anderson lasted five innings, surrendering his four runs in the first two innings but ending with three scoreless frames. He fanned four and walked two on 98 pitches before Eli Kelley took over and allowed four runs on three hits in one inning, and Peyton Tipton tossed one scoreless frame, recording one strikeout and allowing a hit.

“He struggled,” Torve said of Anderson. “And when you get down by four runs to a good team and kick the ball around like we did, four errors, and when you don’t have competitive at-bats, four runs might as well be 40, because we didn’t compete in any phase of the game today.”

Post 22 will try to keep its state tournament hopes alive Friday when it faces No. 9 Pierre Post 8 in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. at Fitzgerald Stadium.

“I told them, we’ve used our mulligan,” Torve said. “We throw that out there again it’s going to be a short time, but if we play like we did the first day, then we can go deep. It’s up to us.”

Anderson nearly got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the first inning, striking out the next batter and having an 0-2 count on the succeeding one. But two throws later, a wild pitch allowed the first run of the ballgame to score from third. Anderson was able to force the same batter into a groundout to end the frame.

With runners on first and third and one out in the second, a Mitchell ground ball to Anderson, who threw to first, allowed a run to score. Then an RBI-double, ripped past the third baseman, brought home a run from second before an error on the first baseman, who dropped an incoming ground-ball throw, plated another run to make it 4-0.

Post 22 got on the board in the fourth inning with its first hit of the evening. With Marsh on second, getting there via walk and wild pitch, Dietrich sent a pitch up the middle to drive his teammate in.

Mitchell juiced the bases in the sixth with no outs, loading them on an errant throw by the Hardhats pitcher that pulled the first baseman off the bag and led to a collision with the runner. Both players stayed in the game, but the play prompted a rare mid-game conversation between Torve and the first-base umpire.

Kelley then gave up a two-run single that was lasered past the second baseman to make the score 6-1. Two batters later, Mitchell sent a high-arching ball into left field that dropped in and plated a run. Then, with runners on first and third and one out on the next at-bat, a successful 1-3 suicide squeeze scored the eighth and final run of the night for Post 18.

After Good reached with one out in the seventh, Henne drove him in with a double into center field to give the Hardhats their second run of the contest.

South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament

Second-round scores

Winners bracket

No. 5 Sioux Falls Post 15 East 3, No. 1 Brookings Post 74 1

No. 3 Mitchell Post 18 8, No. 2 Rapid City Post 22 2

Losers bracket (elimination games)

No. 7 Harrisburg Post 45 4, No. 6 Rapid City Post 320 2

No. 9 Pierre Post 8 7, No. 4 Brandon Valley 6