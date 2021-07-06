Hardhats rally late for 9-2 win over the Titans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tillery moved to 5-3 on the season with the win, as he scattered seven hits, but gave up just the two runs, only one being earned.

"There were a lot of good executed pitches that they were able to find a bat to it. You can't do anything about that, they are a good hitting team," Tillery said. "There were some defensive errors but you have to know that they were trying to get it done. Mentally you have to keep stable, otherwise that game could have gone completely south."

Tillery walked just three batters and struck out nine.

"It's just having the confidence in all four of your pitches to know that you can throw those for a strike at any given time," he said.

The Post 22 defense again struggled with four errors.

"If the pitcher is dealing he will keep any pitcher in the game," Torve said. "Literally, despite our best efforts behind him, he kept us in the game. We made four errors on an Astroturf field. That is inexcusable. We believe in this team, but we have to start figuring out that you can't make the same mistakes over and over again."

Scherbenske, Goble and Anderson all had two hits and two RBI, while Kuehl also knocked in a pair of runs for the Hardhats, who moved to 25-23.