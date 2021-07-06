Hardhats rally late for 9-2 win over the Titans

The Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team finally turned off the snooze alarm in the sixth inning, scoring six runs to stop Sturgis Post 33 9-2 Tuesday night at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
The Hardhats struggled offensively and defensively for much of the game before finally putting things together with four hits to go along with two walks and one error.
Post 22 pitcher Hunter Tillery, meanwhile, kept the Hardhats in the game, getting out of a couple of jams and holding the Titans to just two runs through 6 1/3 innings before yielding to reliever Wilson Kieffer.
"We competed in the bottom of the sixth and scored a bunch of runs and broke it open," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "Other than that, we played mistake-filled baseball. Tillery battled and kept us in the game. We made way too many errors (four) and we don't get a bunt down. We didn't get a big hit until the sixth. We continue to make the mistakes you can't make if you are going to compete for a state championship."
Post 22 appeared to be off to a strong start, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on a sac fly RBI by Bransen Kuehl and a RBI single by Jake Goble.
But Sturgis came back with single runs in the second and fourth inning — a RBI single by Kain Peters, and Gage Murphey scoring from third on a wild pitch.
The Hardhats gained 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth but the game stayed there until their sixth-inning explosion. Harrison Good had a RBI single for Post 22 in the fourth.
In the sixth, Murphey replaced Peters on the mound for Post 33 and the Hardhats' bats came alive. Post 22 loaded the bases before Kuehl delivered this time with a RBI single and the Hardhats never looked back. Drew Scherbenske followed with a two-run single, Goble had a run-scoring sac fly and Wyatt Anderson closed things with a two-run double.
Torve said the positive side of the game was they ended on a good note.
"In the sixth inning we came up and got a number of big base hits, and that is encouraging," he said. "I always try to look at something on the bright side and I try to end my speech to the team with a positive note. We can do it. We have to start stringing together seven good innings if we are going to get to where we want to."
Sturgis coach Dominic Bradford said he took a gamble in the sixth inning by intentionally walking Ryker Henne to load the bases with no outs and pitching to Kuehl, the team's top hitter.
"All respect to Kuehl, if he's not the best hitter, he is definitely in the top three in the state," Bradford said. "I felt we had been pitching pretty well to him all day, we had kept him balanced for most of the game. He got the ball in play and did his job. After that they kind of got their bats rolling."
Tillery moved to 5-3 on the season with the win, as he scattered seven hits, but gave up just the two runs, only one being earned.
"There were a lot of good executed pitches that they were able to find a bat to it. You can't do anything about that, they are a good hitting team," Tillery said. "There were some defensive errors but you have to know that they were trying to get it done. Mentally you have to keep stable, otherwise that game could have gone completely south."
Tillery walked just three batters and struck out nine.
"It's just having the confidence in all four of your pitches to know that you can throw those for a strike at any given time," he said.
The Post 22 defense again struggled with four errors.
"If the pitcher is dealing he will keep any pitcher in the game," Torve said. "Literally, despite our best efforts behind him, he kept us in the game. We made four errors on an Astroturf field. That is inexcusable. We believe in this team, but we have to start figuring out that you can't make the same mistakes over and over again."
Scherbenske, Goble and Anderson all had two hits and two RBI, while Kuehl also knocked in a pair of runs for the Hardhats, who moved to 25-23.
Peters took the hard-luck loss, giving up only four hits and three runs in four innings. Murphey struggled in relief, giving up five hits, six runs and three walks in two innings.
"Kain has been electric for us all summer. He has struggled on and off with his arm being sore, but I asked him (Monday night) how he was feeling and he said he wanted the ball," Bradford said. "When you have a kid who says he wants the ball, you are going to put him on the mound. He went out there and competed for us."
David Anderson, Murphey and Peters all had two hits for the Titans, who fell to 10-16.
"I was proud of the effort of the team for the first five and one-half innings. The game just got away from us in the sixth," Bradford said.
The two teams will go at it again Wednesday night at 7 p.m., this time at Strong Field in Sturgis.
The Hardhats were able to use Strong Field a few times this spring for practice as their home park was in construction. Torve said they were glad to go and face them again Wednesday night.
"They blessed us so much this spring letting us to use their field. They asked us to come up and play and we shoe-horned it in our schedule, and we are glad to do it," he said.
Before the game, Post 33 will retire the jersey number 33 of former Titan Josh Weisz, who tragically died in a jet ski accident last summer.