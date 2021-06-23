Hardhats rally to stop Millard West 15-11

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats opened the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Neb., with a wild 15-11 win over Millard West Wednesday.
It was a back-and-forth contest, as the Hardhats jumped out to leads of 9-2 and 11-5 before Millard West scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.
Post 22, however, responded with four runs in the top of the seventh and shut down Millard West to get the win.
The Hardhat offense scored in all but one inning, reaching base with nine hits, eight walks and five Millard errors.
In the top of the seventh inning Dylon Marsh got things going when he reached on an error and scored on a Jake Goble double. Drew Scherbenske followed with a walk, and with two outs Jacob Solano came through with a big two-run single. Solano scored on a RBI single by Blake Weaver.
Goble and Solano had big games offensively with three RBI each, while Peyton Tipton added two RBI. Ryker Henne and Harrison Good both knocked in one run.
Weaver got the win on the mound, pitching the final two innings, giving up the hits and one run, striking out three. Hunter Tillery started the game and gave up six hits and five runs in four innings, with Marsh pitching one inning, also giving up six hits and five runs.
Post 22, 21-15, returns to action in the tournament Thursday with a pair of games, facing Russellville, Ark., at 2:30 p.m. and Brandon Valley at 5 p.m. Russellville beat Brandon Valley 16-12 on Wednesday.
Post 320 falls in Albuquerque tournament
Rapid City Post 320 hung tough, but closed the Pathway Baseball Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M., with an 8-5 loss Wednesday to the Arizona Nationals Scout Team 2022.
Arizona Nationals scored five runs in the top of the first inning and led 8-1 before the Stars score four runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the game. Neither team scored in the sixth in the six-inning game.
Post 320 had five hits by five different players, with Lane Darrow, Ashton Dahl and Gavyn Dansby all knocking in one run.
Hayden Leighty took the loss, lasting just 2/3 of an inning, giving up five hits and five runs. Brady Fallon gave up one hit and three runs in 4 1/3 innings, while Walker Vlietstra pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Post 320, 12-18, finished 2-3 in the tournament and stands at 12-18 on the season. The Stars will be at Sturgis Saturday with first-pitch at 7 p.m.
Sturgis falls twice to Sioux Falls West
The Sturgis Titans had a tough day, falling to Sioux Falls West Post 15 in Chamberlain, 14-0 and 13-3.
In the first game, West pitcher Ethan Behrend stopped the Titans with a five-inning no-hitter, with no walks, striking out six. Sturgis had just two baserunners, reaching on West errors.
West scored six runs in the second inning and put the game away with one run in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
In the second game, West, 17-9, was only up 3-2 before scoring twice in the third and six more times in the fourth.
Ridge Inhofer had two of the Titans three hits, with one RBI.
Sturgis, 7-13, hosts Rapid City Post 320 at 7 p.m.
Sheridan sweeps Spearfish
Sheridan, Wyo., rolled to a pair of lopsided wins over Spearfish, stopping Post 164 16-1 and 16-0 Wednesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
In the opener, Spearfish led 1-0 in the first inning but saw Sheridan score 16 unanswered runs in the four-inning game. Aiden Haught had the lone RBI for Post 164.
In the second game, Spearfish had just one hit and committed eight errors as Sheridan used a 13-run second inning to take control.
Spearfish, 21-21, faces Belle Fourche and Newcastle, Wyo., Monday in Belle Fourche.