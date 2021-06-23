Hardhats rally to stop Millard West 15-11

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats opened the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Neb., with a wild 15-11 win over Millard West Wednesday.

It was a back-and-forth contest, as the Hardhats jumped out to leads of 9-2 and 11-5 before Millard West scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.

Post 22, however, responded with four runs in the top of the seventh and shut down Millard West to get the win.

The Hardhat offense scored in all but one inning, reaching base with nine hits, eight walks and five Millard errors.

In the top of the seventh inning Dylon Marsh got things going when he reached on an error and scored on a Jake Goble double. Drew Scherbenske followed with a walk, and with two outs Jacob Solano came through with a big two-run single. Solano scored on a RBI single by Blake Weaver.

Goble and Solano had big games offensively with three RBI each, while Peyton Tipton added two RBI. Ryker Henne and Harrison Good both knocked in one run.

Weaver got the win on the mound, pitching the final two innings, giving up the hits and one run, striking out three. Hunter Tillery started the game and gave up six hits and five runs in four innings, with Marsh pitching one inning, also giving up six hits and five runs.