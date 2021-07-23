Hardhats rally to stop West in State opener

Goble gave up three runs on just two hits in five innings, walking four and striking out five. Scherbenske gave up two hits and no runs in two innings.

"We had an error and a couple of walks, and he was just gassed. He threw 101 pitches and he had to run the bases a little bit. He was done," Torve said. "We brought Scherbe in and he did the job. He was lights out and we got out of it with the win. It was a lot of fun."

Ryker Henne opened the top of the seventh inning with a single and moved to third with two outs, scoring on a single by Wyatt Anderson for what proved to be the game-winner.

"You don't want to lose that first game because you are really in the rears," Torve said. "I'm thrilled that we got the first one out of the way."

Post 22 struck first with one run in the top of the first when Harrison Good led off with a double, moved to third on a single by Henne and scored on a fielder's choice by Scherbenske.

The Hardhats tied the game in the fifth on a sac fly by Henne, scoring Hunter Tillery, who reached on a single and moved to third on a single by Good. Post 22 went up 3-2 in the sixth on a ground-out RBI by Blake Weaver, scoring Goble, who doubled and moved to third on a passed ball.