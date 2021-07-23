Hardhats rally to stop West in State opener

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats played well in all facets of the game and opened the South Dakota Senior A Legion Baseball Tournament with a 4-3 win over Sioux Falls West Post 15 Friday in Brandon.
The defending champion Hardhats trailed 2-1 after four innings, and after West tied the game at 3-3 through six, got a RBI single by Wyatt Anderson in the top of the seventh that stood up for the win.
With the win, Post 22 faces Harrisburg Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT.
Jake Goble gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning and was lights out until he ran out of gas in the sixth when West tied the game at 3-3. Drew Scherbenske came on in relief and picked up the win, not without a little drama in the bottom of the seventh.
A one-out single and a two-out walk, followed by a wild pitch, put runners on first and third, but Scherbenske got out of the jam when he induced Dylan Ades to ground out to second baseman Dylon Marsh to end the game.
"We played two tight games with Renner last weekend, and they had the tying run on third with two outs and we get a ground ball and make the play. That is playoffs baseball," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said.
After Goble gave up two runs on two hits in the opening inning, he gave up just one walk in the four innings to follow before tiring in the sixth.
Goble gave up three runs on just two hits in five innings, walking four and striking out five. Scherbenske gave up two hits and no runs in two innings.
"We had an error and a couple of walks, and he was just gassed. He threw 101 pitches and he had to run the bases a little bit. He was done," Torve said. "We brought Scherbe in and he did the job. He was lights out and we got out of it with the win. It was a lot of fun."
Ryker Henne opened the top of the seventh inning with a single and moved to third with two outs, scoring on a single by Wyatt Anderson for what proved to be the game-winner.
"You don't want to lose that first game because you are really in the rears," Torve said. "I'm thrilled that we got the first one out of the way."
Post 22 struck first with one run in the top of the first when Harrison Good led off with a double, moved to third on a single by Henne and scored on a fielder's choice by Scherbenske.
The Hardhats tied the game in the fifth on a sac fly by Henne, scoring Hunter Tillery, who reached on a single and moved to third on a single by Good. Post 22 went up 3-2 in the sixth on a ground-out RBI by Blake Weaver, scoring Goble, who doubled and moved to third on a passed ball.
"Pitching and defense, that is Post 22 baseball. That's what we did today," Torve said. "Goble made good pitches, Scherbe made good pitches and we had timely hitting. Ryker Henne drives in the tying run with a sac fly and Wyatt Anderson drives in the winning run with a two-strike single. That is good timely hitting, good pitching and good defense."
Post 22 had nine hits, led by Good and Henne with two hits each.
Jamie Legg had two RBI for West.
The Hardhats, 32-25, will look to keep the momentum against Harrisburg, which surprised No. 2 seed and host Brandon Valley 10-4.
"We're looking forward to it," Torve said. "Tillery is on the mound and we trust him. He has had a good year. I anticipate him doing the same thing that Goble did today and pound the zone and compete with every pitch. We'll be fine."
State A Junior Tournament
Post 22 Expos get walk-off win over Harrisburg
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos opened the South Dakota State Junior A tournament with a thrilling 5-4 win over Harrisburg in eighth innings Friday in Pierre.
The Expos loaded the bases with no outs when Tate Crosswait reached on an error, Easton Ogle walked, Phillip Bentz singled and Jude Sears walked to bring in the winning run.
Post 22 jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but saw Harrisburg take the lead with two runs in the second and two in the fifth before the Expos tied the game at 4-4 with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Alex Dietrich had two hits and two RBI for the Expos, while Bentz added two hits.
Crosswait, the third of three Post 22 pitchers, got the win as he got the final out in the top of the seventh. Tevin Elliott pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and four runs (two earned) and Sears pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four.
The Expos will play Pierre Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT. Post 8 got past Sioux Falls West 4-3.
Shooters fall to Brookings
The Rapid City Post 320 Shooters dropped a 12-7 decision to Brookings Friday to open the South Dakota State Junior A Tournament
Brookings jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three innings before the Shooters chipped away at the lead. Post 320 scored five times in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Ryan Rufledt led the Shooters with two hits and two RBI, while Jacob Smiley added two hits and Benjamen Dressler drove home two runs.
The Shooters will look to stay alive in the tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday against Aberdeen, which fell to Sioux Falls East 8-2.