Hardhats reclaim state championship, beat Sioux Falls East on home field

At one point in the week, Rapid City Post 22 was three outs away from getting knocked out of the state tournament, and another team would have celebrated a title on its home turf.

One day later, the Hardhats are state champions again.

Donning their blue throwback jerseys, carrying with them the legacy of the prestigious organization, the often inconsistent squad of big hitters and speedy runners banded together Sunday in a total team effort to beat Sioux Falls Post 15 East for the second time this weekend, and claim the South Dakota Legion Baseball Class A State Championship for the 44th time, their third title in the past five years, at their own Fitzgerald Stadium.

“There’s no quit in this team at all. There’s been a lot of negative stuff this season that I can harp on, but there is nothing negative about this tournament,” junior Harrison Good said. “We’re the grittiest team in the state, might not have been the most talented, but dang it we won that with grit and with heart, and that’s the only thing that won us that baseball game.”

Following their loss to Mitchell on Thursday night and facing elimination, the Hardhats had breakfast together at Millstone Family Restaurant the next morning, where the reality of their situation set in.

They went on to win four straight games, beating Sioux Falls East, which was unbeaten in the tournament up to that point, then edging Harrisburg Post 45 Sunday morning in a rematch before getting the best of Sioux Falls once again.

“We all decided we needed a little team bonding, and needed to get back to what we were doing in the middle of the season when we were winning games,” senior Wyatt Anderson said of the team breakfast. “It’s indescribable. We saw it to the end, put our heads down and grinded.”

Good started on the mound, coming in with an ERA over 14 after a rocky July, and threw a complete game on 107 pitches. His performance, coupled with his efforts at the plate and in right field this week, earned him tournament MVP.

“After choking in the Firecracker a few times, I was ready for the pressure of a state tournament game. To be honest with you, I thought I’d only get maybe five innings at best, and ended up going the complete game, so it’s just a surreal feeling.”

Post 22 (41-24 overall, 23-4 in South Dakota) picked up seven hits in the title game from seven different players, and all five runs were plated by different players. Alex Dietrich’s performance stood out as he collected three RBIs, doing so on a two-out, three-run double with the bases loaded to get his squad off and running in the first inning.

“It shows you that when a group of guys forget about themselves and play for the greater good, special things can happen, and a special thing happened this year,” said Kelvin Torve, who won his third state title as head coach of the Hardhats. “The sum is greater than the parts, that’s what we talked about after the game. We pulled together after the Mitchell game, we said enough is enough.”

Post 22 needed to get through Harrisburg Post 45 earlier in the day to secure a spot in the title game and legged out an 8-6 victory behind two-out scoring at the plate and a complete game by Dylon Marsh on the mound.

The Hardhats tallied all eight of their runs with two outs, including a big five-run sixth inning that included a two-run triple by Anderson and a bases-loaded triple by Dietrich.

Anderson, Dietrich, Mars Sailer and Jacob Solano all recorded two hits, while Zeke Farlee scored a pair of runs. Marsh finished with 109 pitches, allowing five earned runs, including a three-run homer to Teigan Munce in the sixth, and walked two while striking out six.

In the state championship game, played about an hour after Post 22 beat Harrisburg, Dietrich’s three-run double put the Hardhats in a favorable 3-0 advantage early. Solano added to that in the fourth with a two-out RBI-double to left to score Jed Jenson from second and make it 4-0.

Of the 13 runs scored by Post 22 on Sunday between the two contests, 12 were scored with two outs.

“That’s what we preach all year, two outs isn’t three,” Anderson said. “The game isn’t over, inning isn’t over, keep battling every pitch.”

The only run Good surrendered came in the fifth when Cael Swanson ripped a single past second baseman Marsh to bring in a run from second. Apart from that, Good and co. were able to get out of six jams featuring runners in scoring position, including one that saw Sioux Falls East (35-15, 24-11) runners on first and second with no outs. The Hardhats ended the threat with a groundout, strikeout looking and a fly out.

Torve admitted he doesn’t know where Good’s performance came from.

“I have no idea, other than heart and grit and competitiveness, and that’s all it is,” he said. “He had no experience on the mound before this year, but he said, I’m just going to get the job done, and he did.”

Post 22’s season isn’t quite done, however, as it’ll be back at Fitzgerald Stadium this coming week facing even tougher competition in the Central Plains Regional Tournament, which runs Wednesday through Sunday.

“This one is special, because we weren’t expected to win and yet we did,” Torve said. “Hats off to the guys, hats off to coach (Ryan) Klapperich and (Nic) Ewing. We just never gave up and we kept competing.”