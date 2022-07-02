Hardhats remain winless at Firecracker after mercy-rule loss to Missoula

Rapid City Post 22’s offensive woes continued Saturday night at Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Hardhats were denied a hit, while the Missoula Post 27 bats took advantage of five walks and five hit-by-pitches to roll to an 11-2 mercy-rule victory on the Day 3 of the Firecracker Tournament in a game that lasted five innings.

Post 22 (29-20) moves to 0-4 in the tournament, tying a season-high losing streak it set back in May, and has a combined nine hits over the skid.

“We are uncompetitive in every phase of the game; pitching, hitting, defense. We have no heart,” Hardhats head coach Kelvin Torve said. “We played two or three good innings of baseball in this tournament, the rest have just been no heart, no fire, no nothing.”

Despite going hitless, Post 22 did score a pair of runs off of two RBI-sacrifice flies from Jacob Solano and Harrison Good, the latter of whom scored one of the runs. The other was scored by Zeke Farlee. Dylon Marsh also drew two walks.

“I told them, nobody’s coming to save us,” Torve said. “The answer is in our dugout, and we need to find it within ourselves to come up with something that gets us out of this funk.”

Hardhats starting pitcher Brian Atkinson lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on five hits while walking four and striking out three. Wilson Kieffer served in relief and gave up three runs on one hit and walked one without recording a strikeout.

“For some reason, we can’t find the strike zone, we can’t find the barrel of the bat, we can’t find the pocket of the glove, we can’t find a throw,” Torve said. “We can’t find anything.”

Post 22 had two chances to get on the board first in the early going. In the opening frame, Farlee reached third base with one out, but Missoula got out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts. In the second, Marsh made it to third with one out, but two more strikeouts ended the threat.

The Mavericks then put up four runs in the third inning. An RBI-double to center field and a two-run single to left gave them a 3-0 lead, then an errant throw trying to get the last out at first allowed the fourth run of the frame to score from second.

After Missoula added a run in the fourth on an RBI-single, the team out of Montana broke the game wide open as Post 22 worked itself into a one-out, bases-loaded jam. The Mavericks were able to build an eight-run lead thanks to a hit-by-pitch that plated a run, and two RBI-walks.

The Hardhats avoided the four-run mercy rule loss — an eight-run game after four innings — by picking up their first run of the game in the bottom-half of the frame. Following three straight walks to load the bases, the Mavericks brought in a new pitcher, who struck out the first batter he faced. Then Solano sent a deep flyout to right, which allowed Good to score.

Missoula added two insurance runs for the five-inning mercy rule off an errant throw to first that plated a runner from second, and a two-out, two-run single to make it 11-1.

Farlee scored the last run for Post 22 before the contest was over, drawing a leadoff walk before reaching second on a steal and advancing to third on another steal. Good then flew out to left to drive him in.

The Hardhats host Terre Haute at 7 p.m. Sunday for their final game of pool play at the Firecracker Tournament.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.