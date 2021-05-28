Hardhats return with win over rival Stars

Less than a week away from their home opener in the new Fitzgerald Stadium, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats needed to get back out on the field after not playing in two weeks because of rainouts.
The young Post 22 squad was able to do just that and pick up a nice win, 8-2 over rival Rapid City Post 320 Friday night in American Legion baseball action at Pete Lien Field.
It was a faithfully close game throughout, with the Hardhats leading 4-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break things open.
Not only was it the first game in nearly two weeks for Post 22, but the Hardhats needed some momentum after dropping three of four games to Watertown on the road their last time out.
“It was good to get back on the field, honestly,” Post 22 starting pitcher Jake Goble said. “A week and a half without a game got kind of old, just practice and hitting inside. So I was good to get out here.”
Goble was outstanding on the mound for the Hardhats, giving up just four Post 320 hits and holding the Stars hitless from the third to the bottom of the seventh innings. That enabled the Post 22 bats to get going, head coach Kelvin Torve said.
“When Goble threw as well as he did, it helped us relax because he is out there pounding the zone; he is throwing his breaking ball for strikes," he said. "He is punching guys out. It allows our guys to relax because it is what we need to do. We’re young and we haven’t had that much success so far this summer. This was a good win.”
Goble didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10 in throwing 88 pitches in his seven innings of work.
“I felt good today. I had really good control of all of my pitches, basically,” Goble said. “My four-seem, I felt like I could throw it anywhere I wanted to throw it. That opened up a lot more opportunities.”
The Hardhats got on the board in the second inning on a solo home run by second baseman Peyton Tipton over the left-field wall, and on a throwing error by the Stars.
Post 22 made it 3-0 in the third when catcher Dalton Klosterman doubled and scored on a RBI single by Goble.
Post 320 came back and cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third when second baseman Mason Mehlhaff doubled and scored on a single by catcher Peyton Ness.
Goble, however, shut the Stars down the rest of the way until they scored once in the bottom of the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, the Hardhats scored four times on four hits and one error. Hunter Tillery reached on a bunt single, followed by a single by center fielder Jed Sullivan. With one out, Bransen Kuehl singled home Tillery, and with the bases loaded again, Tipton singled home Sullivan. Post 22 added two final runs on an outfielder error.
Post 320 closed the scoring in the bottom of the seventh on a RBI single by Mehlhaff, scoring Gavyn Dansby, who reached on a strikeout/dropped pitch.
“It was a hard-fought game. It was 4-1 going into the last inning. We were just on the back end of a hard game,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said.
James Rogers took the loss on the mound, giving up eight runs and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings, with just five runs earned. Post 320 had four errors.
"There’s always room for improvement, and against good teams you can’t make mistakes,” Humphries said. “Rogers did a good job pitching. We made four errors, I don’t know how many actually led for them to be runs. Overall, I’m pretty happy with how we played. Our energy was good, we had a good mentality going into the game. We just had a couple of things not go our game.”
Tipton had two hitsand two RBI for the Hardhats, 8-6, with Sullivan adding two hits and an RBI and Klosterman two hits.
“Tipton had a good day. We need nine guys ton have good days,” Torve said. “We’re young and we're inconsistent. But it is like I told the guys tonight. We were better today than we were two weeks ago and we’re going to be better next week. We’re getting into the meat if our schedule where we play or practice six days a week. I’m excited to see where this team is going.”
Mehlhaff had two of the Stars’ two four hits.
“As a whole as a team, we haven’t hit very well," Humphries said. "Hopefully we will be able to get that untracked tomorrow against Aberdeen and be able to come out here with a win going into the joint tournament, and continue some momentum going into that tournament.”
The Stars, 7-9, return to action Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they host the Aberdeen Smittys.
The Hardhats hit the road Tuesday for a doubleheader in Pierre against Pierre and Renner, before co-hosting the Veteran's Classic with Post 320, with their home games opening up the new Fitzgerald Stadium, beginning Thursday.
“That new field is going to boost our confidence and give us more motivation, so we have to keep grinding out games and winning ballgames,” Goble said.