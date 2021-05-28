Hardhats return with win over rival Stars

Less than a week away from their home opener in the new Fitzgerald Stadium, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats needed to get back out on the field after not playing in two weeks because of rainouts.

The young Post 22 squad was able to do just that and pick up a nice win, 8-2 over rival Rapid City Post 320 Friday night in American Legion baseball action at Pete Lien Field.

It was a faithfully close game throughout, with the Hardhats leading 4-1 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break things open.

Not only was it the first game in nearly two weeks for Post 22, but the Hardhats needed some momentum after dropping three of four games to Watertown on the road their last time out.

“It was good to get back on the field, honestly,” Post 22 starting pitcher Jake Goble said. “A week and a half without a game got kind of old, just practice and hitting inside. So I was good to get out here.”

Goble was outstanding on the mound for the Hardhats, giving up just four Post 320 hits and holding the Stars hitless from the third to the bottom of the seventh innings. That enabled the Post 22 bats to get going, head coach Kelvin Torve said.